Saudi Arabia announces 36 more deaths from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,389 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 109 were recorded in the capital Riyadh, 106 in Makkah, 53 in Jazan and 49 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 245,314 after 1,626 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
