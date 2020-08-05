You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 36 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,389 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvhgs

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 245,314
  • A total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,389 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 109 were recorded in the capital Riyadh, 106 in Makkah, 53 in Jazan and 49 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 245,314 after 1,626 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s project clears 177,637 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense rescues hundreds from floods after torrential rain

Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense rescues hundreds from floods after torrential rain

  • More than 600 people have been provided with shelter
  • The Asir region was the hardest hit
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil defense has saved almost 700 people after torrential rain caused flooding in several areas of the Kingdom.
Between July 26 to Aug. 4, 77 people including 11 families, have been rescued in Makkah, Madinah, Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha, the media center of the General Directorate of Civil Defense said Wednesday.
More than 600 people have been provided with shelter, including three families.
The Asir region was the hardest hit and had the highest number of rescues, while the lowest was Madinah with one rescue.
The center said eight committees have been formed in a number of affected areas to limit the damage and losses from the rain.
Civil defense called on citizens and residents in areas experiencing torrential rains in the Kingdom to take precautions and not to walk in the valleys or wide and avoid torrents of water, to move away from areas exposed to flooding caused by heavy rains.

Topics: Torrential Rain General Directorate of Civil Defense

Related

Corporate News
KAUST & British Council deliver free virtual learning for Saudi youth

Latest updates

Pakistan PM Khan slams 'oppressor' India on Kashmir anniversary
Saudi Arabia’s civil defense rescues hundreds from floods after torrential rain
Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135
Gaza residents donate blood for Beirut victims
Before and after satellite images show Beirut port decimated

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.