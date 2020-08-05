You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief dispatches help for Lebanese medical teams treating explosion victims 

Opinion

Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib

Hezbollah in precarious position ahead of Hariri verdict

Read article

KSRelief dispatches help for Lebanese medical teams treating explosion victims 

1 / 5
Emergency teams from charities funded by KSrelief were dispatched to help the wounded in Beirut explosions. (supplied)
2 / 5
Emergency teams from charities funded by KSrelief were dispatched to help the wounded in Beirut explosions. (supplied)
3 / 5
Emergency teams from charities funded by KSrelief were dispatched to help the wounded in Beirut explosions. (supplied)
4 / 5
Emergency teams from charities funded by KSrelief were dispatched to help the wounded in Beirut explosions. (supplied)
5 / 5
Emergency teams from charities funded by KSrelief were dispatched to help the wounded in Beirut explosions. (supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zmda

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

KSRelief dispatches help for Lebanese medical teams treating explosion victims 

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has assisted Lebanese medical teams treating victims of the Beirut explosion on Tuesday.

Emergency teams from the Souboul Al Salam Relief Team, which is funded by KSRelief, went from north of Lebanon to Beirut to support medical teams on the ground. 

Another team from Al-Amal Medical Center, also funded by KSRelief, provided emergency health care services and started a blood donation campaign to meet the demand of Beirut hospitals.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The prime minister of Lebanon, which is already struggling with an economic crisis and battling COVID-19, has made a desperate plea for help following Tuesday’s deadly explosions.
Kuwait said it has delivered medical aid and other essentials by a military plane on Wednesday morning.
The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies were sending 40 tonnes of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment to Beirut on a flight paid for by Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, a hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response, a WHO representative said.
"We are offering medical trauma kits and surgical kits containing things such as syringes, bandages and surgical gowns," said Nevien Attalla, operations manager for the WHO's Dubai hub.

*With agencies 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon KSRelief Beirut explosion

Related

Lifestyle
Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim undergoes 6-hour surgery after Beirut explosion 
Middle-East
French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 36 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 245,314
  • A total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 05 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,389 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 109 were recorded in the capital Riyadh, 106 in Makkah, 53 in Jazan and 49 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 245,314 after 1,626 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,020 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia reopens its land borders with UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s project clears 177,637 Houthi mines in Yemen

Latest updates

#OurHomesAreOpen: Lebanese offer spare beds to Beirut blast victims
Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported as hospitalizations swell
US to pay over $1 bn for 100 mln doses of J&J’s potential COVID-19 vaccine
A shattered Beirut emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Oman lifts internal travel restrictions, reduces curfew

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.