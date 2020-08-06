You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: US ambassador lauds Saudi Arabia for successful Hajj season

US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid
Updated 06 August 2020
  The envoy also praised Saudi hospitality during the Hajj season
RIYADH: US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid has lauded the Kingdom for its successful and safe organization of the curtailed Hajj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The envoy also praised Saudi hospitality during the Hajj season and expressed his appreciation for the country’s generosity.

“On behalf of the US Mission to Saudi Arabia, I extend our best wishes to all Muslims in Saudi Arabia and around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha,” Abizaid said in a statement.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for the care and services provided to the specially selected group of around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities allowed to perform Hajj.

“I would also like to express our deep appreciation to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten, and Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh for the government’s actions to protect the health of those participating in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. 

“I also extend our gratitude to the people of Saudi Arabia for their kind hospitality, friendship, and generosity during Eid and throughout the eight decades of our two countries’ close partnership. May the prayers for peace of all people around the world be heard,” he added.

Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) also commended Saudi Arabia for its efforts in organizing Hajj.

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the steps taken by the Kingdom to ensure the safety of pilgrims and said the preventive measures had set an example for other countries to follow in working toward lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Saudi UN envoy hosts virtual international reception to mark Eid

Saudi UN envoy hosts virtual international reception to mark Eid

Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held a virtual reception to mark the celebration of Eid Al-Adha.
Attendees included UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, Chef de Cabinet to the UN secretary-general Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, and a number of permanent representatives of different UN member countries.
The delegates congratulated Saudi Arabia on its success in organizing Hajj despite the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed their admiration for the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
Exchanging Eid wishes with Al-Mouallimi, the attendees thanked the Kingdom’s delegation for bringing together ambassadors and senior UN officials from different religions and cultures on the occasion of Eid which was celebrated by Muslims around the world.
Al-Mouallimi thanked the envoys, UN officials, and state representatives for joining the virtual reception which he hoped would contribute toward further strengthening communication and solidarity between nations.
He pointed out that Eid Al-Adha marked the culmination of the Hajj season, bringing together millions of Muslims from all over the world in expressing their feelings of unity, solidarity, and humanity.
 

