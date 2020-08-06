Riyadh Travel Fair faces second delay amid coronavirus

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s largest tourism display, the Riyadh Travel Fair 2020, has been postponed for a second time because of safety fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially scheduled for March, the annual event was first shifted to September, but is now planned for March 15-18, 2021.

The latest postponement was made in the interests of public health and safety by officials at ASAS Exhibitions and Conference Organizing Company, the firm organizing the fair.

Bandar Al-Quraini, the company’s general manager, said: “We are now planning for the 2021 edition and look forward to welcoming back all our travel industry partners and public once the health and safety of visitors can be fully assured.”

Riyadh Travel Fair is the largest tourism and travel exhibition in the Kingdom, attracting visitors and exhibitors from the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe.

It aims to promote investment, development and sustainability of this sector in the region.

More than 270 exhibitors from 50 countries were due to take part in the 2020 edition, with up to 30,000 visitors expected for the three-day event.