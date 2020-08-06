You are here

Riyadh Travel Fair faces second delay amid coronavirus

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s largest tourism display, the Riyadh Travel Fair 2020, has been postponed for a second time because of safety fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially scheduled for March, the annual event was first shifted to September, but is now planned for March 15-18, 2021.

The latest postponement was made in the interests of public health and safety by officials at ASAS Exhibitions and Conference Organizing Company, the firm organizing the fair. 

Bandar Al-Quraini, the company’s general manager, said: “We are now planning for the 2021 edition and look forward to welcoming back all our travel industry partners and public once the health and safety of visitors can be fully assured.”

Riyadh Travel Fair is the largest tourism and travel exhibition in the Kingdom, attracting visitors and exhibitors from the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe. 

It aims to promote investment, development and sustainability of this sector in the region.

More than 270 exhibitors from 50 countries were due to take part in the 2020 edition, with up to 30,000 visitors expected for the three-day event.

Saudi UN envoy hosts virtual international reception to mark Eid

Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held a virtual reception to mark the celebration of Eid Al-Adha.
Attendees included UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, Chef de Cabinet to the UN secretary-general Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, and a number of permanent representatives of different UN member countries.
The delegates congratulated Saudi Arabia on its success in organizing Hajj despite the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed their admiration for the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
Exchanging Eid wishes with Al-Mouallimi, the attendees thanked the Kingdom’s delegation for bringing together ambassadors and senior UN officials from different religions and cultures on the occasion of Eid which was celebrated by Muslims around the world.
Al-Mouallimi thanked the envoys, UN officials, and state representatives for joining the virtual reception which he hoped would contribute toward further strengthening communication and solidarity between nations.
He pointed out that Eid Al-Adha marked the culmination of the Hajj season, bringing together millions of Muslims from all over the world in expressing their feelings of unity, solidarity, and humanity.
 

