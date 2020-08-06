You are here

Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan

Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih
Updated 06 August 2020
Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan

Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih was recently appointed Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache in Jordan by Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.
This appointment is part of a move to promote Saudi Arabia’s educational and cultural presence internationally.
Al-Rumaih will work to activate areas of cooperation between the two countries, exchange scientific and research experience, and coordinate scholarships for students to study in Saudi Arabia.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Shariah College at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.
He attained his master’s in curricula development from Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco. He holds a doctorate in curriculum and teaching from the same university.
Al-Rumaih is an experienced, distinguished leader at the Ministry of Education. Before his recent appointment, he was an adviser at the planning and development department, and general director of investment administration at the ministry.
He was also an educational supervisor and general director of Saudi schools abroad. He is a member of numerous educational committees and boards, such
as the ministry’s education advisory team.
 

Updated 06 August 2020
Saudi UN envoy hosts virtual international reception to mark Eid

Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held a virtual reception to mark the celebration of Eid Al-Adha.
Attendees included UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, President of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, Chef de Cabinet to the UN secretary-general Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, and a number of permanent representatives of different UN member countries.
The delegates congratulated Saudi Arabia on its success in organizing Hajj despite the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed their admiration for the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
Exchanging Eid wishes with Al-Mouallimi, the attendees thanked the Kingdom’s delegation for bringing together ambassadors and senior UN officials from different religions and cultures on the occasion of Eid which was celebrated by Muslims around the world.
Al-Mouallimi thanked the envoys, UN officials, and state representatives for joining the virtual reception which he hoped would contribute toward further strengthening communication and solidarity between nations.
He pointed out that Eid Al-Adha marked the culmination of the Hajj season, bringing together millions of Muslims from all over the world in expressing their feelings of unity, solidarity, and humanity.
 

