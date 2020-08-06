Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih, Saudi cultural attache to Jordan

Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih was recently appointed Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache in Jordan by Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.
This appointment is part of a move to promote Saudi Arabia’s educational and cultural presence internationally.
Al-Rumaih will work to activate areas of cooperation between the two countries, exchange scientific and research experience, and coordinate scholarships for students to study in Saudi Arabia.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Shariah College at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.
He attained his master’s in curricula development from Mohammed V University in Rabat, Morocco. He holds a doctorate in curriculum and teaching from the same university.
Al-Rumaih is an experienced, distinguished leader at the Ministry of Education. Before his recent appointment, he was an adviser at the planning and development department, and general director of investment administration at the ministry.
He was also an educational supervisor and general director of Saudi schools abroad. He is a member of numerous educational committees and boards, such
as the ministry’s education advisory team.
