  Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible around Nov. 3, election day

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible around Nov. 3, election day

US President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2020. (AFP)
https://arab.news/wwj3x

  • Asked on a radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner"
  • Trump has pushed for schools to reopen and things to get "back to normal"
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, a more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts.
Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner."
"Sooner than November 3?" he was asked.
"I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time," Trump said.
Trump, who is seeking re-election to a second term amid a US economy crippled by coronavirus shutdowns, has pushed for schools to reopen and things to get "back to normal" as coronavirus deaths in the country average more than 1,000 per day.
Top government health officials have said corners would not be cut in the race to secure a vaccine against the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US government infectious diseases official, offered a more conservative view in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, saying there might be an indication that at least one vaccine works and is safe by year end.
Trump was upbeat on the US economic recovery once a vaccine is available. "We're going to have vaccines very soon, we're gonna have therapeutics very soon," he told the radio program. 

Armed man seizes hostages in French bank

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago

Armed man seizes hostages in French bank

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
PARIS: A man armed with a gun was holding four people hostage in a bank in northern France and elite tactical police officers are being deployed to the scene, French police said on Thursday.
A representative of the national police told Reuters the hostage-taker had initially seized six people at the bank in the port of Le Havre, but subsequently released two of them.
The police representative said the hostage-taker was a 34-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. The man’s weapon was a handgun, police said.
Police have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to stay clear of the bank on Boulevard de Strasbourg in the city center, the local prefecture said.
Le Havre is a town of around 170,000 people on the English channel, about 200 km north-west of Paris. The town’s new mayor is Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron’s former prime minister who resigned in early July.

