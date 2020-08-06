You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 35 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 35 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,402 new cases of the disease on Thursday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 247,089
  • A total of 3,055 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 35 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,402 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 249 were recorded in Makkah, 243 in the Eastern Province, 203 in the capital Riyadh and 199 in Asir.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 247,089 after 1,775 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,055 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

