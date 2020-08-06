You are here

  Armed man seizes hostages in French bank

Armed man seizes hostages in French bank

The hostage-taker had initially seized six people at the bank in the port of Le Havre, but subsequently released two of them. (Screengrab YouTube)
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

  • The police representative said the hostage-taker was a 34-year-old man with a history of mental health problems
  • Police have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to stay clear of the bank in Le Havre city center
PARIS: A man armed with a gun was holding four people hostage in a bank in northern France and elite tactical police officers are being deployed to the scene, French police said on Thursday.
A representative of the national police told Reuters the hostage-taker had initially seized six people at the bank in the port of Le Havre, but subsequently released two of them.
The police representative said the hostage-taker was a 34-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. The man’s weapon was a handgun, police said.
Police have cordoned off the area and are urging the public to stay clear of the bank on Boulevard de Strasbourg in the city center, the local prefecture said.
Le Havre is a town of around 170,000 people on the English channel, about 200 km north-west of Paris. The town’s new mayor is Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron’s former prime minister who resigned in early July.

Topics: France Le Havre hostage taking

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign ‘dirty tricks’

  • Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm manager, is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule and accuses protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers
  • Protests have swelled in support of his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who launched her bid after her husband, who planned to run, was jailed
MINSK: Thousands of opposition supporters clapped, cheered and chanted at a rally in Minsk on Thursday evening, defying a crackdown by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s government ahead of a presidential election this weekend.
Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm manager, is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule and accuses protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers to destabilize the country.
Protests have swelled in support of his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who launched her bid after her husband, who planned to run, was jailed.
Her campaign was forbidden from staging a planned rally on Thursday evening, so her supporters gathered at a government-sanctioned outdoor concert at a separate venue.
Riot police arrested DJs after they played a song called “Changes” favored by the opposition.
“This is an amazing atmosphere, amazing people, I want to be with them. And I want changes,” said Irina, a 47-year-old teacher who gave only her first name.
Lukashenko earlier announced that a number of US nationals had been detained but did not say when or why.
Belarus has sought to mend fences with Washington as ties fray with traditional ally Moscow, and in February hosted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the most senior US official to visit in more than two decades.
“Some people were detained with American passports, married to Americans, working in the State Department,” the Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.
The US embassy in the capital Minsk did not reply to a request for comment.
Belarus and Russia also traded barbs again over a group of suspected Russian mercenaries who were detained in Belarus in July and accused of plotting to foment unrest.
Russia has said the men were employees of a private security firm and were passing through Belarus on their way to Latin America. Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said the men should be returned to Russia.
Lukashenko said they had broken the law.
“A hybrid war is going on against Belarus and we should expect dirty tricks from any side,” he said.

Topics: belarus Alexander Lukashenko Svetlana Tikhanouskaya

