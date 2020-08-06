You are here

  • Home
  • Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign ‘dirty tricks’

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign ‘dirty tricks’

Supporters of Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a candidate in the upcoming presidential election and President Alexander Lukashenko’s main challenger, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhzd4

Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign ‘dirty tricks’

  • Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm manager, is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule and accuses protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers
  • Protests have swelled in support of his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who launched her bid after her husband, who planned to run, was jailed
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

MINSK: Thousands of opposition supporters clapped, cheered and chanted at a rally in Minsk on Thursday evening, defying a crackdown by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s government ahead of a presidential election this weekend.
Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm manager, is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule and accuses protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers to destabilize the country.
Protests have swelled in support of his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who launched her bid after her husband, who planned to run, was jailed.
Her campaign was forbidden from staging a planned rally on Thursday evening, so her supporters gathered at a government-sanctioned outdoor concert at a separate venue.
Riot police arrested DJs after they played a song called “Changes” favored by the opposition.
“This is an amazing atmosphere, amazing people, I want to be with them. And I want changes,” said Irina, a 47-year-old teacher who gave only her first name.
Lukashenko earlier announced that a number of US nationals had been detained but did not say when or why.
Belarus has sought to mend fences with Washington as ties fray with traditional ally Moscow, and in February hosted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the most senior US official to visit in more than two decades.
“Some people were detained with American passports, married to Americans, working in the State Department,” the Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.
The US embassy in the capital Minsk did not reply to a request for comment.
Belarus and Russia also traded barbs again over a group of suspected Russian mercenaries who were detained in Belarus in July and accused of plotting to foment unrest.
Russia has said the men were employees of a private security firm and were passing through Belarus on their way to Latin America. Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said the men should be returned to Russia.
Lukashenko said they had broken the law.
“A hybrid war is going on against Belarus and we should expect dirty tricks from any side,” he said.

Topics: belarus Alexander Lukashenko Svetlana Tikhanouskaya

Related

World
Belarus detains dozens at opposition protests
World
Russia warns Belarus will pay price for contractors’ arrests

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump issued executive orders on Thursday banning any US transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days.
The orders come as the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat “significant threats.”
The TikTok app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States “must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in one order.
In the other, Trump said WeChat “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”
The order would effectively ban WeChat in the United States in 45 days by barring “to the extent permitted under applicable law, any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with Tencent Holdings Ltd.”
Trump said this week he would support the sale of TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft Corp. if the US government got a “substantial portion” of the sales price but warned he will ban the service in the United States on Sept. 15.
Tencent and ByteDance declined to comment.

Topics: TikTok WeChat

Related

Lifestyle
Lebanese star Nancy Ajram postpones TikTok concert following Beirut explosion
World
China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

Latest updates

European committee criticizes prison conditions in Turkey
Beirut blast aftermath recalls Lebanon’s civil war: MSF head
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve
First COVID-19 cases reported in Al-Hol camp

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.