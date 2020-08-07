You are here

Accounting gain helps Siemens beat profit forecasts

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser and deputy CEO Roland Busch said the German engineering group’s strong showing came despite factory shutdowns. (Reuters)
ZURICH: Siemens posted better-than-expected industrial profit for its third quarter as the German engineering group weathered the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orders and revenue both fell during the three months to the end of June, but the trains to industrial software maker still increased the operating profit of its industrial business, helped by an accounting gain and savings to deal with the coronavirus pandemic downturn.

Siemens said adjusted industrial profit for the three months to the end of June rose 8 percent to €1.79 billion ($2.13 billion), beating analyst forecasts for €1.17 billion in a company-gathered consensus.

The result was helped by a €211 million gain in the valuation of Siemens’ stake in US industrial software company Bentley Systems, which offset declines elsewhere.

HIGHLIGHTS

Operating profit increases, beats forecasts.

Valuation gain in US software business.

Coronavirus to have strong impact in next quarter.

“Despite the severe global crisis, we delivered strong operating performance,” CEO Joe Kaeser said in a statement.

Siemens had previously warned that it expected the COVID-19 outbreak to have big impact on its results on its third quarter when it abandoned its full-year guidance and announced it was speeding up its existing cost-cutting plan in May.

Like other industrial companies, including France’s Schneider Electric and Switzerland’s ABB, Siemens has been hit by factory and office shutdowns introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday Siemens, which is due to spin off its gas turbine business next month into a new company called Siemens Energy, said its third quarter revenues fell 5 percent to €13.49 billion, beating forecasts for €12.75 billion.

As a result shareholder’s net income halved to €539 million, although far ahead of the €51 million expected by analysts.

The Munich company said it still expected the pandemic to “strongly impact” its business during in its next quarter, adding it expected a moderate decline in full year revenues. 

Topics: Siemens

Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

ISTANBUL: Turkish central bank head Murat Uysal has stuck to the rate-cutting script since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hired him to lift Turkey out of a recession and currency crisis.

A year later with the COVID-19 pandemic now crushing the lira, some traders and analysts say they think Uysal will instead hike rates to head off a deeper crisis.

Erdogan, whose 17 years in power have been marked by cheap credit and booming growth, has repeated the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation and sacked Uysal’s predecessor for not following his instructions.

The central bank did not immediately comment on expectations of higher rates or on political pressure. Uysal said last week that policy was in line with the central bank’s inflation forecasts and he has said in the past it has policy independence.

Investors, analysts and sources close to Turkey’s central bank say that the most direct solution to the lira’s costly slide, in the form of a rate hike, would only happen as a last resort.

Erdogan’s office was not available to comment, while a spokesman for the Treasury did not immediately respond.

After the central bank slashed rates to 8.25 percent from 24 percent in less than a year, such a quick policy turn-around would likely need the government’s tacit approval, analysts say.

Nevertheless, money market traders have been adding to bets in recent days that Uysal, who halted an aggressive year-long easing cycle in June, has little choice but to tighten policy soon to avoid a second currency crisis in as many years.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lira hits historic low vs dollar as volatility returns.

After aggressive easing, traders bet on policy reversal.

Previous central bank head sacked for ignoring Erdogan.

The lira hit a historic low on Thursday and is down nearly 20 percent versus the dollar so far this year, despite the greenback’s own weak performance.

While the central bank’s policy rate is 8.25 percent, the November money market pricing for three-month lending is at 10.75 percent, implying 250 basis points of tightening by year-end.

Some fear that in a worst-case scenario, interventions to stabilize the lira lose steam as the central bank’s reserves run thin, prompting further depreciation, inflation and a ballooning current account deficit.

“We have a lot of ingredients here to have a full blown crisis,” said Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management. “The hope is to have a more proactive policy response from the central bank.”

Turkish annual inflation is high at near 12 percent, leaving real rates deeply negative for depositors in lira, a factor which has hastened the currency’s slide.

Economists polled by Reuters before the latest lira selloff expected more rate cuts once things cooled down.

But after two weeks of volatility, Goldman Sachs now expects 175 points of hikes by year end. Pictet’s Markov said that Turkey boasts the biggest gap among major emerging markets between the current policy rate and where it should be based on inflation and other factors.

Ankara is running out of alternatives to monetary policy.

The central bank’s gross FX reserves have dwindled to $51 billion from $81 billion this year, official figures show.

Data and the calculations of traders show the drop is in part due to the central bank and state banks selling some $110 billion in dollars since last year, including an acceleration in recent weeks, to stabilize the lira.

Ankara’s appeals for funding from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks have only yielded a deal with Qatar.

Rate hikes are only an option if more foreign funding cannot be found, a senior Turkish banker said, adding: “We do not anticipate a rate rise unless there is no other option.”

Topics: Turkish lira Turkish economic crisis

