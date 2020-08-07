You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan amid virus spike

Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan amid virus spike

Thailand continues to ease pandemic restrictions as the country attempts to revive its battered economy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbekf

Updated 07 August 2020
Reuters

Thailand shelves ‘travel bubble’ plan amid virus spike

  • Thailand had a record 39.8 million tourists in all of 2019, spending 1.93 trillion baht
Updated 07 August 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand has delayed plans for a “travel bubble” agreement with select countries as new daily coronavirus cases rise in parts of Asia, putting pressure on its vital tourism industry and complicating efforts to revive its battered economy.

Thailand first proposed the idea in June to allow movement between select countries that have low infection numbers, without the need for travelers to undergo quarantine.

But that has been shelved, officials said, amid second and third waves in East Asian countries that previously had their outbreaks under control.

“We are delaying discussion of travel bubble arrangements for now given the outbreak situation in other countries,” Thailand’s coronavirus taskforce spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, told Reuters.

Despite more than two months without confirmed local transmission and recording only 3,300 cases, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is facing its worst crisis in several decades.

Foreign arrivals plunged 66 percent in the first six months of the year, to 6.69 million. The industry has warned that at least 1.6 trillion baht ($51.5 billion) of revenue could be wiped from the Thai economy this year.

By comparison, Thailand had a record 39.8 million tourists in all of 2019, spending 1.93 trillion baht.

“Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea were among those considered (for a travel bubble) because those areas had a low number of cases, but now they were in double-digits so discussions were put on hold,” Taweesin said, referring to new daily infections.

Reviving talks would depend on the situation in each country, which the taskforce was assessing daily, he said, adding that was a widely accepted industry view.

The island of Phuket has instead proposed receiving direct flights from those countries, with tourists and business executives doing two-week quarantines in their hotels before going out.

“We are asking for travel, charter flights, into Phuket,” Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, told Reuters.

Although demand for long stays would be lower, it would be a start, with occupancy of 40 percent to 50 percent sufficient for hotels to survive and avert job losses, Bhummikitti added. 

Topics: Thailand Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Virus-hit Philippine economy plunges into recession
World
Vietnam in ‘decisive’ fight to contain coronavirus

Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

Updated 07 August 2020
Reuters

Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

  • Erdogan believes high rates cause inflation and sacked his previous central bank chief for not following his instructions
Updated 07 August 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish central bank head Murat Uysal has stuck to the rate-cutting script since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hired him to lift Turkey out of a recession and currency crisis.

A year later with the COVID-19 pandemic now crushing the lira, some traders and analysts say they think Uysal will instead hike rates to head off a deeper crisis.

Erdogan, whose 17 years in power have been marked by cheap credit and booming growth, has repeated the unorthodox view that high rates cause inflation and sacked Uysal’s predecessor for not following his instructions.

The central bank did not immediately comment on expectations of higher rates or on political pressure. Uysal said last week that policy was in line with the central bank’s inflation forecasts and he has said in the past it has policy independence.

Investors, analysts and sources close to Turkey’s central bank say that the most direct solution to the lira’s costly slide, in the form of a rate hike, would only happen as a last resort.

Erdogan’s office was not available to comment, while a spokesman for the Treasury did not immediately respond.

After the central bank slashed rates to 8.25 percent from 24 percent in less than a year, such a quick policy turn-around would likely need the government’s tacit approval, analysts say.

Nevertheless, money market traders have been adding to bets in recent days that Uysal, who halted an aggressive year-long easing cycle in June, has little choice but to tighten policy soon to avoid a second currency crisis in as many years.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lira hits historic low vs dollar as volatility returns.

After aggressive easing, traders bet on policy reversal.

Previous central bank head sacked for ignoring Erdogan.

The lira hit a historic low on Thursday and is down nearly 20 percent versus the dollar so far this year, despite the greenback’s own weak performance.

While the central bank’s policy rate is 8.25 percent, the November money market pricing for three-month lending is at 10.75 percent, implying 250 basis points of tightening by year-end.

Some fear that in a worst-case scenario, interventions to stabilize the lira lose steam as the central bank’s reserves run thin, prompting further depreciation, inflation and a ballooning current account deficit.

“We have a lot of ingredients here to have a full blown crisis,” said Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management. “The hope is to have a more proactive policy response from the central bank.”

Turkish annual inflation is high at near 12 percent, leaving real rates deeply negative for depositors in lira, a factor which has hastened the currency’s slide.

Economists polled by Reuters before the latest lira selloff expected more rate cuts once things cooled down.

But after two weeks of volatility, Goldman Sachs now expects 175 points of hikes by year end. Pictet’s Markov said that Turkey boasts the biggest gap among major emerging markets between the current policy rate and where it should be based on inflation and other factors.

Ankara is running out of alternatives to monetary policy.

The central bank’s gross FX reserves have dwindled to $51 billion from $81 billion this year, official figures show.

Data and the calculations of traders show the drop is in part due to the central bank and state banks selling some $110 billion in dollars since last year, including an acceleration in recent weeks, to stabilize the lira.

Ankara’s appeals for funding from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks have only yielded a deal with Qatar.

Rate hikes are only an option if more foreign funding cannot be found, a senior Turkish banker said, adding: “We do not anticipate a rate rise unless there is no other option.”

Topics: Turkish lira Turkish economic crisis

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish lira weakens amid rising tensions with Greece
Business & Economy
Qatari support ‘will not have major impact on Turkish lira’

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Dangerous Snakes of Africa
Philippines says workplace transmission main reason behind COVID-19 surge
European committee criticizes prison conditions in Turkey
Beirut blast aftermath recalls Lebanon’s civil war: MSF head
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.