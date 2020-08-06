You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Eating Today: Story On A Plate

What We Are Eating Today: Story On A Plate

Short Url

https://arab.news/4q7b5

Updated 07 August 2020
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Story On A Plate

Updated 07 August 2020
Nada Hameed

Story On A Plate is a bakery that specializes in gluten-free foods, offering an array of artisanal cakes professionally decorated with floral designs and made from organic ingredients and natural flavors, free of preservatives and artificial colors.  
The bakery offers astoundingly artistic yet healthy cakes, made and decorated by two creative Saudi sisters — Alia and Abeer Oraif — who have bachelor’s degrees from Le Cordon Bleu Istanbul culinary school.
Cakes from Story On A Plate are available in an array of sizes and shapes, decorated with an assortment of different flower petals — rose, hydrangea, orchid, lavender, pansy, viola — and dried fruits. Scrolling through the photos on the bakery’s Instagram account will leave viewers wondering whether these works of art were crafted by florists!
Variety does not end with simple decoration, either. Story On A Plate offers a multitude of different cake flavors that are gluten- and dairy-free, including Victoria sponge, organic chocolate, vanilla bundt, pistachio, organic date, lemon, carrot and brownie. You can find out more about them and order through their Instagram account @Story_on_a_plate.

Topics: Saudi Arabia What We Are Eating Today

Related

Lifestyle
What We Are Eating Today: Pink Camel
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Craving Keto

Saudi, Brazil UN envoys seek to strengthen ties

Updated 07 August 2020
SPA

Saudi, Brazil UN envoys seek to strengthen ties

Updated 07 August 2020
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held talks through a video conference with Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s UN representative.
The meeting reviewed the bilateral relationships and cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of common interest, global political developments and cooperation between their UN delegations.
Filho praised the Kingdom’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its cooperation with the international community, as well as the efforts of Al-Mouallimi in leading the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) advisory board.
Al-Mouallimi praised the support provided by Brazil to UNOCT and its cooperation with the international community.
The meeting also discussed Saudi-Brazilian cooperation within the G20, presided by Saudi Arabia in 2020. Filho commended the Kingdom for leading the group amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi UN envoy hosts virtual international reception to mark Eid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi UN envoy highlights KSA’s COVID-19 efforts

Latest updates

Rajapaksa brothers win by landslide in Sri Lanka’s election
Lebanon’s leaders face rage, calls for reform after blast
UAE Red Crescent chairman donates over $270,000 for victims of Beirut’s port explosion
What We Are Reading Today: The Dangerous Snakes of Africa
Philippines says workplace transmission main reason behind COVID-19 surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.