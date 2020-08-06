What We Are Eating Today: Story On A Plate

Story On A Plate is a bakery that specializes in gluten-free foods, offering an array of artisanal cakes professionally decorated with floral designs and made from organic ingredients and natural flavors, free of preservatives and artificial colors.

The bakery offers astoundingly artistic yet healthy cakes, made and decorated by two creative Saudi sisters — Alia and Abeer Oraif — who have bachelor’s degrees from Le Cordon Bleu Istanbul culinary school.

Cakes from Story On A Plate are available in an array of sizes and shapes, decorated with an assortment of different flower petals — rose, hydrangea, orchid, lavender, pansy, viola — and dried fruits. Scrolling through the photos on the bakery’s Instagram account will leave viewers wondering whether these works of art were crafted by florists!

Variety does not end with simple decoration, either. Story On A Plate offers a multitude of different cake flavors that are gluten- and dairy-free, including Victoria sponge, organic chocolate, vanilla bundt, pistachio, organic date, lemon, carrot and brownie. You can find out more about them and order through their Instagram account @Story_on_a_plate.