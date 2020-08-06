You are here

  At Riyadh conference this month, experts to draw up road map for fighting pandemics

At Riyadh conference this month, experts to draw up road map for fighting pandemics

The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 19 million, according to an AFP tally. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Senior health officials and experts from around the world are to attend a Riyadh conference aimed at drawing up a road map for fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and any future pandemics.
Saudi Arabia will host the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit (RGDHS) on Aug. 11 to 12 to discuss the vital role of digital health in tackling global health crises.
Summit participants will hear from an expert lineup of speakers on a range of topics including digital epidemiology, pandemic prediction models, behavioral medicine, digital public health, artificial intelligence, and wellness technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Updated 07 August 2020
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held talks through a video conference with Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s UN representative.
The meeting reviewed the bilateral relationships and cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of common interest, global political developments and cooperation between their UN delegations.
Filho praised the Kingdom’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its cooperation with the international community, as well as the efforts of Al-Mouallimi in leading the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) advisory board.
Al-Mouallimi praised the support provided by Brazil to UNOCT and its cooperation with the international community.
The meeting also discussed Saudi-Brazilian cooperation within the G20, presided by Saudi Arabia in 2020. Filho commended the Kingdom for leading the group amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

