RIYADH: Senior health officials and experts from around the world are to attend a Riyadh conference aimed at drawing up a road map for fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and any future pandemics.
Saudi Arabia will host the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit (RGDHS) on Aug. 11 to 12 to discuss the vital role of digital health in tackling global health crises.
Summit participants will hear from an expert lineup of speakers on a range of topics including digital epidemiology, pandemic prediction models, behavioral medicine, digital public health, artificial intelligence, and wellness technologies.
At Riyadh conference this month, experts to draw up road map for fighting pandemics
At Riyadh conference this month, experts to draw up road map for fighting pandemics
RIYADH: Senior health officials and experts from around the world are to attend a Riyadh conference aimed at drawing up a road map for fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and any future pandemics.