What We Are Reading Today: The Dangerous Snakes of Africa

Africa is home to several hundred snake species, including some of the world’s most dangerous. The Dangerous Snakes of Africa is an indispensable guide to all 137 of these perilous species, both venomous and nonvenomous, and also looks at another 70 species that can be easily mistaken for them.
All species accounts include details on identification, habitat, distribution, behavior, and venom, along with information on how to treat bites, a selection of photographs, and an accurate range map. Introductory sections discuss the major snake groups, their venom characteristics, how to avoid snake bites, and first-aid advice. Comprehensive and definitive, this is an essential guide for snake lovers and herpetologists, and a useful tool for naturalists, conservationists, educators, field workers, and medical personnel throughout Africa.
• Features all 137 species of dangerous snakes found in Africa
• Looks at venomous and nonvenomous varieties, including pythons and constrictors
• Includes details on identification, habitat, distribution, and behavior
When speaking to Arab News, Alapide said it took him almost a week to create the massive artwork that is located in Al Faqa desert, a village on the border of Dubai and the eastern region of Abu Dhabi.
To prevent the wind from destroying his work, the artist said he used crushed stones.
“Because we were doing it out in the desert where it is open, we had to use a different material to create the logo,” said Alapide, who has previously worked with Nike and Honda. “So, what I used is the crushed gravel or crushed stone. It is heavier than sand, so even if there is strong wind it won’t be blown away. It stays there.”
Before pursuing art as a full-time job four years ago, Alapide was an aquarium specialist. “I was working in an aquarium in Atlantis, The Palm. We were feeding sharks,” he said.
He then chose to pursue his art as his career. “It started when I made a tribute for my grandmother. I created a massive drawing of a tree on the beach and that’s how it started. From there I found that the process is very therapeutic,” he said.
You can often find his unique art by the beach at Dubai’s Rixos Premium JBR.
The self-taught artist has previously created huge sand works of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, using just his bare hands.
His technique, sand drawing, was first developed as a means of communication that served to connect the central and northern islands of Vanuatu where over 80 different language groups exist.
In addition to Alapide’s UAE desert creation, Burberry has also taken its 2020 summer campaign to China and Inner Mongolia.
Italian designer and chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci has managed to revamp the 164-year-old label when he joined the fashion house in 2018. Tisci restyled the Burberry’s typeface, introducing the TB monogram and brought an edginess to its classic British style.