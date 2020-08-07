You are here

  • Home
  • Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

Senior citizens wade in knee deep water along a flooded road during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on August 4, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
AP

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

  • Communication links and electricity wires were snapped and a road bridge in the area washed away
  • Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHIб India: A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding killed at least five people in southern India on Friday, police said.
Kerala state’s top elected official Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that dozens of people were feared trapped and teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district’s Rajamalai area where the mudslide occurred.
Police officer Abraham Issac confirmed five deaths. Communication links and electricity wires were snapped and a road bridge in the area washed away.
The rising Muthirapuzha River also flooded low-lying areas of Munnar, also in Iddiki district.
Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
More than 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and over 9.6 million people have been displaced across South Asia since the flooding began in June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC.

Pakistan easing restrictions as coronavirus cases drop

Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
AP

Pakistan easing restrictions as coronavirus cases drop

  • Government credits consistently low numbers for the last few weeks to a strategy of smart lockdowns
  • Since the pandemic hit, Pakistan’s poverty rate has increased from 30 percent to 40 percent
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily infection rate has stayed under 1,000 for more than three weeks, occasionally dropping to 300 and prompting the government to further ease restrictions with restaurants, parks and even gyms opening next week.
On Friday, Pakistan recorded 782 new cases in the last 24 hours and just 17 deaths. In all, Pakistan has reported 282,642 confirmed cases and 6,052 deaths.
The government credits the consistently low numbers for the last few weeks to a strategy of smart lockdowns, where businesses and residential areas were shut and quarantined after recording spikes in cases.
Prime Minister Imran Khan defied his critics to ease lockdowns early on saying he needed to open sectors like the construction industry to provide jobs to the country’s poorest. Since the pandemic hit, Pakistan’s poverty rate has increased from 30 percent to 40 percent of the country’s 220 million people.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent
Pakistan easing restrictions as coronavirus cases drop
Hikma raises annual sales outlook for top two units
Rajapaksa brothers win by landslide in Sri Lanka’s election
Lebanon’s leaders face rage, calls for reform after blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.