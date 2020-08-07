MOSCOW: Russian authorities reported 5,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing its national tally to 877,135, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 14,725 after officials said 119 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours.
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 875,000
Updated 18 sec ago
- Officials say 119 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours
