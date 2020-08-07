You are here

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 875,000

People wearing face masks and gloves pass through disinfecting cabins entering a shopping mall in Moscow on Aug. 3, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

  Officials say 119 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian authorities reported 5,241 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing its national tally to 877,135, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 14,725 after officials said 119 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours.

Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

AP

  • Communication links and electricity wires were snapped and a road bridge in the area washed away
  • Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September
AP
NEW DELHIб India: A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding killed at least five people in southern India on Friday, police said.
Kerala state’s top elected official Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that dozens of people were feared trapped and teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district’s Rajamalai area where the mudslide occurred.
Police officer Abraham Issac confirmed five deaths. Communication links and electricity wires were snapped and a road bridge in the area washed away.
The rising Muthirapuzha River also flooded low-lying areas of Munnar, also in Iddiki district.
Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
More than 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and over 9.6 million people have been displaced across South Asia since the flooding began in June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC.

