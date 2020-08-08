You are here

  • Home
  • Record bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, but risks remain

Record bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, but risks remain

Soaring gold prices are helping mining companies to cut debt with many seeing a jump in revenues and healthy dividends on the horizon. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kdzh

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Record bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, but risks remain

  • While power cuts and regulatory uncertainty have always hung over operations, the mining sector is also battling rising COVID-19 cases in underground mines where social distancing is a challenge
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South African gold miners are looking to cut debt and boost dividends as bullion hits record highs, with analysts and fund managers predicting a sectoral growth spurt over the next two years amid rising investor interest.
Shunned by investors due to mines that are old, deep, and difficult to extract, the country’s gold miners have traded at a discount to their global peers for years.
Higher prices, as spot gold roared past $2,000 an ounce for the first time, coupled with a weaker rand currency, comes as a lifeline.
Interviews with executives, analysts and fund managers show that higher gold prices could see some local miners bring their net debt to zero and pay healthy dividends over the next 24 months.
“Gold mining companies will spew a lot of cash in the next 12 months,” said Franco Lorenzani, an independent mining analyst.
Sibanye Stillwater, which has battled high debt, said it achieved its leverage target in the first quarter, ahead of plan.
Its net debt, which stood at 20.964 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in 2019, dropped 40 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.
Higher prices have also made more marginal ounces profitable for Sibanye, spokesman James Wellsted told Reuters, adding the company was looking at other ways to benefit from favorable market conditions.
“Maybe mining secondary reefs might be viable at these prices,” said Wellsted.
Pan African Resources is hoping to be net debt free by June 2021 and plans to increase its dividend payout to 5 percent from 1 percent last year, its head of investor relations Hethen Hira said. Its net debt dropped 49 percent to $62.5 million at end December.
Gold Fields has flagged hefty gains from the gold rally, with half-year profits up more than 300 percent.
Rene Heichreiter of Noah Capital said he was advising his clients to continue to invest in local gold miners, predicting a exponential jump in revenues in the coming months.
Some investors have already turned bullish.
Factsheets of fund managers seen by Reuters show South Africa’s Fairtree increased its exposure to Harmony Gold by 0.78 percent between March and June, while US-based ASA, which invests in gold mining companies globally, increased its investments in South Africa to 10.7 percent in June from 9.9 percent in January.
But the operating environment remains risky.
While power cuts and regulatory uncertainty have always hung over operations, the mining sector is also battling rising COVID-19 cases in underground mines where social distancing is a challenge.
This could threaten output, as some analysts warn the frenzy over high prices could backfire as investments add to costs.
“Whenever the gold prices go up the costs tend to go up with it,” said Nedbank mining analyst Arnold Van Graan.

Topics: South Africa

Related

Business & Economy
Virus hastens newspapers’ slide into shaky digital future
Business & Economy
‘If you can’t be there, you can beam there’ — company offers at-home hologram machines

BP said to be considering sale of Mideast ‘stranded assets’

Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

BP said to be considering sale of Mideast ‘stranded assets’

  • Major oil companies typically hold assets for the long term
Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: BP is preparing to sell a large chunk of its oil and gas assets even if crude prices bounce back from the COVID-19 crash because it wants to invest more in renewable energy, three sources familiar with BP’s thinking said.

The strategy was discussed at a BP executives meeting in July, the sources said, soon after the oil major lowered its long-term oil price forecast to $55 a barrel, meaning that $17.5 billion worth of its assets are no longer economically viable.

But even if crude prices bounce back to $65-$70 a barrel, BP is unlikely to put those assets back into its exploration plans and would instead use the better market conditions as an opportunity to sell them, the three sources said.

Major oil companies typically hold assets for the long term, even when crude prices plunge, with a view to start bringing more marginal production online when market conditions improve.

However, BP’s new divestment strategy, which has not previously been reported, means there will be no way back for the British energy company once it has offloaded its so-called stranded oil and gas assets.

BP did not respond to requests for comment.

The new strategy also sheds more light on chief executive Bernard Looney’s plan to reduce BP’s oil and gas production by 40 percent, or at least 1 million barrels per day, by 2030 while expanding into renewable energy.

“It is a simple calculation of natural production decline and planned divestment,” said a BP source, explaining how BP became the first big oil company to pledge a large cut in its oil output.

For decades, BP and rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil have promised investors that production would continue to rise. But as climate activists, investors, banks and some governments raise pressure on the industry to reduce emissions to help cool the planet, European oil firms are changing tack and pledging to invest more in renewable energy sources.

US rivals are under less government pressure and have not made similar commitments on renewables.

“As we look at the outlook for BP over the next few years and as we see production declining by 40 percent it is clear we no longer need exploration to fund new growth,” Looney said this week. “We will not enter new countries to explore.”

He said that BP would continue to explore for oil near its existing production infrastructure as those barrels would be low cost — and help boost BP’s cash flow to fund its transition to cleaner energy.

BP also raised its target this week for returns from asset sales to $25 billion between 2020 and 2025, of which about $12 billion has already been lined up.

Parul Chopra, analyst at Rystad Energy, said in addition to Angola, he expected BP to move out of Azerbaijan, Oman, the UAE and Iraq.

Topics: British Petroleum

Related

Business & Economy
BP cuts dividend for the first time in a decade
Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

Latest updates

Record bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, but risks remain
BP said to be considering sale of Mideast ‘stranded assets’
Virus hastens newspapers’ slide into shaky digital future
‘If you can’t be there, you can beam there’ — company offers at-home hologram machines
Seth Rogen’s Israel comments highlight fraught diaspora ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.