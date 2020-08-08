You are here

  • Home
  • Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion

Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion

Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r894x

Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters

Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion

  • Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit told reporters that the Cairo-based league of Arab states was ready to assist the investigation into the blast
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Saturday he would seek to mobilize Arab efforts to provide support to Lebanon after a massive explosion destroyed parts of its capital Beirut this week.
Speaking after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, he told reporters that the Cairo-based league of Arab states was ready to assist the investigation into the blast.
“We are ready to help with all our means,” he said.

Topics: Beirut blast

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon faces food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks
Middle-East
Lebanon’s leaders face rage, calls for reform after blast

More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry

  • Current casualty count is at 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: More than 60 people are still missing in Beirut, four days after a massive explosion at the port left more than 150 people dead, a health ministry official said Saturday.
“The number of dead is 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified,” the official said. “In addition, we have more than 60 people still missing.”
The health minister said on Friday that at least 120 of the 5,000 people who were injured on Tuesday are in critical condition.

Latest updates

More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry
Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion
Black box, cockpit voice recorder recovered from India plane crash site
Iran asks UN to hold US accountable for plane interception
‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.