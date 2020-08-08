Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion

BEIRUT: Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Saturday he would seek to mobilize Arab efforts to provide support to Lebanon after a massive explosion destroyed parts of its capital Beirut this week.
Speaking after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, he told reporters that the Cairo-based league of Arab states was ready to assist the investigation into the blast.
“We are ready to help with all our means,” he said.
