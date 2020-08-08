You are here

  • Home
  • Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks on a bridge in front of a Stalin-era skyscraper in central Moscow on August 5, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5vyj

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

  • The official death toll rose to 14,854
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian authorities reported 5,212 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 882,347, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 14,854 after officials said 129 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Related

World
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 875,000
World
Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases

Black box, cockpit voice recorder recovered from India plane crash site

Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Black box, cockpit voice recorder recovered from India plane crash site

  • The plane was repatriating Indian nationals from Dubai
  • Death toll rose to 18, and 16 passengers are severely injured
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI, India: The black box and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the site of an Indian passenger aircraft crash in a southern state, a top official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Reuters on Saturday.
The Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded from Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overshot the runway of the Calicut International Airport in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday.
On Saturday, the death toll rose to 18, with 16 people severely injured in the crash.

Topics: India Dubai

Related

World
At least 17 dead as India airliner crashes on landing
World
700 tons of ammonium nitrate stuck in Indian port

Latest updates

Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases
More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry
Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion
Black box, cockpit voice recorder recovered from India plane crash site
Iran asks UN to hold US accountable for plane interception

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.