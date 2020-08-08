MOSCOW: Russian authorities reported 5,212 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 882,347, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 14,854 after officials said 129 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours.
Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases
https://arab.news/z5vyj
