Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran’s capital

They were shot in Tehran’s uptown Pasdaran street. (File/AFP)
TEHRAN: A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday night, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.
The two were “Habib Dawoud, 58 years old and his daughter Maryam, 27, who were murdered around 9:00 p.m. (1630 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist,” the agency said on Saturday.
They were shot on Tehran’s uptown Pasdaran street, it added.
Quoting a source in Tehran’s police, Mehr said the two were in a vehicle and were “shot four times from the driver’s side.”
The source said Dawoud was a history teacher.
The police are yet to issue an official statement.

France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

Updated 38 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

  • The conference will seek pledges from participants
  • It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly
Updated 38 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS, France: French President Emmanuel Macron will host a donor conference for Lebanon via video-link on Sunday, his office said, as countries mobilize to help rebuild Beirut after this week’s massive blast.
The conference, which will be co-chaired by the United Nations, will seek pledges from participants including US President Donald Trump. It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly.
Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, promised angry Lebanese crowds that aid to rebuild the city ravaged by Tuesday’s huge explosion would not fall into “corrupt hands.”

