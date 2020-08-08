Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast

Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran’s capital

TEHRAN: A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday night, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

The two were “Habib Dawoud, 58 years old and his daughter Maryam, 27, who were murdered around 9:00 p.m. (1630 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist,” the agency said on Saturday.

They were shot on Tehran’s uptown Pasdaran street, it added.

Quoting a source in Tehran’s police, Mehr said the two were in a vehicle and were “shot four times from the driver’s side.”

The source said Dawoud was a history teacher.

The police are yet to issue an official statement.