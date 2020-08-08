You are here

Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast

  • She was injured while standing in their living room in Beirut
  • Four people connected to the Dutch embassy were injured in the blast
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: The wife of the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon died on Saturday after being seriously injured in the massive explosion that tore through Beirut’s port on Tuesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.
Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, 55, was injured by the explosion as she stood next to her husband, ambassador Jan Waltmans, in the living room of their house in Beirut, the ministry said.
Tuesday’s blast caused extensive damage to the Dutch embassy, injuring four other people connected to it.

Topics: Lebanon Netherlands Beirut explosion

Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran’s capital

Lebanese man, daughter shot dead in Iran’s capital

  • The father was 58 and the daughter was 27
  • The two were shot in ehran’s uptown Pasdaran street
TEHRAN: A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday night, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.
The two were “Habib Dawoud, 58 years old and his daughter Maryam, 27, who were murdered around 9:00 p.m. (1630 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist,” the agency said on Saturday.
They were shot on Tehran’s uptown Pasdaran street, it added.
Quoting a source in Tehran’s police, Mehr said the two were in a vehicle and were “shot four times from the driver’s side.”
The source said Dawoud was a history teacher.
The police are yet to issue an official statement.

Topics: Lebanon Iran

