US-Moroccan singer Abir releases second EP

DUBAI: US-Moroccan singer Abir has released this week her second EP, “Heat.”

The Fez-born crooner’s new musical project is a collection of seven songs, which she describes as “Arab pop.”

The new EP is accompanied by visuals for the singles “Inferno” and “Yallah.” Both music videos were shot on location in the Moroccan desert just outside of Marrakech with the help of a team of all Arab creatives.

“As a daughter of the East and West, I wanted to explore that duality in my music as well as contribute to the conversation surrounding Arab women and challenge the narrative that exists in today’s world,” the singer said on Instagram ahead of the EP’s launch.

“This project is near and dear to my heart for reasons far beyond music. I consider this project to be the culmination of many years of growth and self-discovery.”