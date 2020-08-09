You are here

Saudi Arabia’s zakat authority awarded two recognized certificates

Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, governor of GAZT. (SPA)
  • This certificate shows GAZT is committed to its role in providing high-quality services to taxpayers liable to zakat and tax systems in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Two ISO certificates were awarded to Saudi Arabia’s zakat and tax authority after it successfully topped its corporate excellence in quality assurance and taxpayers’ services.
The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) was awarded the two internationally recognized certificates for affirming the effectiveness of quality control systems and for dealing with complaints and increasing customer satisfaction. This is a reflection of GAZT’s service to taxpayers, the culmination of the authority’s success in building and operating relationship management systems, and to achieve the highest satisfaction rates for the authority’s clients, citizens and residents.
“This certificate shows GAZT is committed to its role in providing high-quality services to taxpayers liable to zakat and tax systems in Saudi Arabia, which helps them to voluntarily comply with their zakat and tax duties,” said Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, governor of GAZT.

 

Saudi bridge continues to aid stricken in Lebanon

KSRelief provided urgent food supplies to affected people living in the areas adjacent to the port, covering 500 families. (SPA)
Updated 29 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi bridge continues to aid stricken in Lebanon

  • So far, 290 tons of aid transported to provide urgent humanitarian needs to people affected by explosion
Updated 29 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Aid continues to flow into the Lebanese capital Beirut, as the fourth Saudi air bridge plane operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) arrived on Sunday.
Ninety tons of emergency aid was flown in on the flight, including medical materials and equipment, foodstuff and shelter supplies. Medicines, burn treatments, medical solutions, masks, gloves, sterilizers and other surgical materials will be distributed by special teams on the ground.
The plane also carried food baskets that included flour and dates as well as shelter materials such as tents, blankets, mattresses, and utensils.
So far, 290 tons of aid has been transported from Saudi Arabia to Lebanon as per the directives of King Salman to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people affected by the explosion at the Port of Beirut.
This aid was provided based on an assessment report of the necessary humanitarian needs resulting from the explosion, in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Beirut, and the KSRelief branch in Lebanon.
This comes as an extension of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to show solidarity with the Lebanese people and to provide relief to those affected by the disaster.

FASTFACT

So far, 290 tons of aid has been transported from Saudi Arabia to Lebanon as per the directives of King Salman to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people affected by the explosion at the Port of Beirut.

KSRelief provided urgent food supplies to affected people living in the areas adjacent to the port on Sunday, covering 500 families.
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed bin Abdullah Bukhari told Arab News that special committees would oversee and review reports on the Lebanese people’s needs.
“Aid will continue to flow into Lebanon after assessing the required needs of the Lebanese people in cooperation with the relevant authorities in Lebanon,” he said.
Countries around the world have come together to help Lebanon in the wake of the explosion on Aug. 4, which devastated large areas of Beirut, damaging and destroying infrastructure, buildings and homes, including all port facilities and the country’s grain storage silos.

