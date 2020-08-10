Despite agreement, China purchase of US agriculture lags

You are here

Brazil and Argentina, two of the world’s top soybean producers, are starting their harvests next spring. (Reuters)
NEW YORK: Seven months after the United States and China signed a preliminary agreement to temper their trade war, Beijing’s purchases of US agricultural goods have yet to reach the deal’s target.

As President Donald Trump readies for a tough reelection battle in November, US media reported the two sides are set to meet beginning August 15 to discuss the deal, which calls for China to sharply increase buying American goods and services this year and next.

But according to data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), Chinese agricultural purchases at the end of June were far from where they should be at this point in the year.

They had reached only 39 percent of their semiannual target, according to US figures, or 48 percent, based on Chinese figures.

“If we get back to what the level of trade was in 2017, we’ll be lucky,” said Chad Bown, a PIIE senior fellow who authored the study, referring to the year before the trade war began.

Under the deal’s terms, China agreed to increase agricultural imports $32 billion over the next 2 years from 2017 levels.

Chinese orders for corn and soybeans have increased since mid-July, with Beijing buying just over 3 million tons of American oilseeds between July 14 and Aug. 7, according to US Department of Agriculture data.

At the end of July, the United States reported the largest-ever daily order by China for its corn, of 1.9 million tons.

The announcements were a relief to US farmers, who are expecting a bumper crop this year and need to find buyers to take it.

They also came at a time of high political tension between the two countries, after the Trump administration authorized sanctions against several Hong Kong leaders over the rights crackdown in the city, and restrictions on Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok.

The Chinese “realize we’re not being the best of buddies right now, but they need the products and they’re gonna take as much as they need,” said Jack Scoville, agricultural market analyst for Price Futures Group.

It’s possible that Beijing will change its orders from buying this year’s harvest to next year’s.

But analysts warn that any orders could be called off before the ships carrying them leave port.

Brazil and Argentina, two of the world’s largest soybean and corn producers, are starting their harvests next spring, said Brian Hoops, president of the brokerage firm Midwest Market Solutions.

China “could cancel all these purchases they made in July and buy at much cheaper prices if that’s available to them,” Hoops said.

The trade deal dubbed “phase one” and signed in January has managed to survive both the tensions and the sharp global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has badly hit international trade.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in June said China would follow through on its commitments, while Washington would also pursue a “phase two” trade deal that “will focus on issues of overcapacity, subsidization, disciplines on China’s state-owned enterprises, and cyber theft.”

Bown said any success in getting China to buy not just farm but also energy and manufactured goods, would aid Trump in his reelection campaign.

Topics: China Soybeans United States Agriculture

Staff still shun London’s ‘ghost town’ finance hubs

Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Staff still shun London’s ‘ghost town’ finance hubs

  • Fears over using public transport and child care issues remain the prime obstacles to office returns
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Deserted streets, empty restaurants, shuttered stores: London’s financial districts remain largely abandoned by workers still worried about the pandemic and reluctant to return to office life.

The City, a square mile in the heart of the British capital traditionally home to the finance industry, was eerily quiet over the past week, with just a smattering of tourists strolling the streets around St. Paul’s Cathedral.

In Canary Wharf in East London’s Docklands, known for its skyscrapers housing the headquarters of major banks and related firms, it is a similar story.

The picture has not changed much despite the government encouraging employees to begin returning to workplaces since Aug. 1 in a bid to boost the struggling British economy.

It is up to individual companies to decide how forcefully to urge their staff back and many are opting for a more relaxed approach.

“Many of our clients, particularly in finance and insurance, are not coming back to work until next year,” said Pablo Shah of the CEBR economic consultancy.

Although London’s business districts are typically more empty at the peak of summer, the city has looked like “a ghost town” recently, he added.

Part of the reason is companies have adopted remote working successfully.

Many employees have become comfortable holding meetings via videoconferencing and appear more than happy to do without the long and costly daily commutes to offices.

Fears over using public transport and child care issues remain the prime obstacles to office returns, according to business lobby London First.

But it expects things to change more significantly in September, when children are set to return to school.

Only 34 percent of executives in Britain — 31 percent in London — are back in the office, a study by US bank Morgan Stanley reported this week.

The country, which has the highest death toll in Europe from the coronavirus, lags behind its continental neighbors, which have seen a majority of white-collar employees return to workplaces.

The divide between those working from home and others who have returned to offices is showing signs of causing friction within some companies, according to human resources analysts.

Katie Jacobs, from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that it had “fractured” some work environments and anecdotally even sparked “resentment” toward those staying away.

Some tabloids have chosen their side, with the Daily Mail — whose parent company owns two free commuter newspapers hard-hit by the new work-from-home culture — running several front page and opinion articles demanding a return to offices.

“We’ve had our lunch, now let’s get back to work!” screamed the paper’s front page Tuesday, the day after the government launched a restaurant support scheme paying a chunk of diners’ bills.

However, it may be disappointed with the response.

Large companies like NatWest Bank have recommended that the majority of their employees continue to work remotely until next year.

Google, which has restarted building its huge headquarters next to King’s Cross station, is even encouraging working from home until next July.

Topics: London British economy

