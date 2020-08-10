You are here

Malaysia’s ex-finance minister charged again in graft case

Malaysia's former finance minister Lim Guan Eng (C) is escorted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers to Duta Court complex in Kuala Lumpur on August 7, 2020. Malaysia's ex-finance minister, now a key opposition leader, was charged with corruption on August 7, the latest government critic to be targeted since the return of a scandal-plagued party to power. (AFP)
AP

  • The anti-graft agency has said Lim will face a third charge Tuesday over a different case
  • Some political observers said Lim’s prosecution could indicate a possibility of early elections
PENANG, Malaysia: Malaysia’s former finance minister pleaded not guilty Monday to a second corruption charge related to a $1.5 billion undersea tunnel project and slammed the case as a trumped-up charge by the new government.
Lim Guan Eng, 59, was first charged Friday with soliciting 10 percent of potential profits in 2011 as a bribe for the project planned in northern Penang state. On Monday, he was accused of abusing his power as Penang chief minister to obtain 3.3 million ringgit ($786,182) as inducement to help a local company secure the construction contract.
The project was approved during Lim’s tenure as Penang chief minister from 2008-2018, before he became Malaysia’s finance minister.
Lim, who was part of a reformist government ousted in March, said anti-graft officials had never questioned him on the 3.3 million ringgit he allegedly received nor was there any evidence he had the money. He also noted charge gave a vague timeline, from 2011 to August 2017.
“This is clearly a baseless allegation and politically motivated. I will fight in court to prove my innocence,” Lim told a news conference after the hearing. Each charge against him carries a potential punishment of up to 20 years in jail and a fine if convicted.
The 7.2 kilometer (4.5 miles) tunnel project from Penang island to peninsular Malaysia includes several highways and is to be funded through a land swap of reclaimed prime land. Construction hasn’t started as the state government is still reviewing the feasibility study.
The anti-graft agency has said Lim will face a third charge Tuesday over a different case. Lim said in a Facebook post on Monday that his lawyer wife, Betty Chew, will also face money-laundering charges on Tuesday. He said his son has also been the target of slander on social media.
“To our political enemies out there, go for me as much as you want but leave my family alone,” Lim wrote.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took power in March, after he pulled his party out of the ruling coalition and then-premier Mahathir Mohamad resigned in protest. Muhyiddin’s new Malay-centric government is supported by graft-tainted parties defeated in the 2018 general election.
Some political observers said Lim’s prosecution could indicate a possibility of early elections. Muhyiddin faces pressure from ally parties to call for polls as his unelected government has only a two-seat majority in Parliament. Elections are not due until 2023.

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law

  • Lai has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing
HONG KONG: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested over suspected collusion with foreign forces under the new national security law, his top aide said on Twitter, in what is the highest-profile arrest yet under the legislation.
Lai has been one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Beijing, which imposed the sweeping new law on Hong Kong on June 30, drawing condemnation from Western countries.
The new security law punishes anything China considers subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
Critics say it crushes freedoms in the semiautonomous city, while supporters say it will bring stability after prolonged pro-democracy protests last year.
“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon, a senior executive at Lai’s media company Next Digital, which publishes local tabloid Apple Daily, said early on Monday.
Police did not immediately comment.
Lai was also arrested this year on illegal assembly charges, along with other leading activists, relating to protests last year.
In an interview with Reuters in May, Lai pledged to stay in Hong Kong and continue to fight for democracy even though he expected to be one of the targets of the new legislation.

