Back injury forces Simon Cowell off ‘America’s Got Talent’

He will be absent when NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” kicks off its run of live shows beginning Tuesday and Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

AP

MALIBU: Simon Cowell will miss the season’s start of “America’s Got Talent” live shows because of a back injury requiring surgery.

Cowell broke his back this week while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California and was to undergo surgery that evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

He will be absent when NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” kicks off its run of live shows beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, the network said on Sunday.

Cowell, who fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu, created the talent show and serves as a judge. The show’s other judges are Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews as host.

He has also been a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Dubai’s streetwear festival Sole DXB canceled due to pandemic

Updated 09 August 2020
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The region’s premiere streetwear festival, Sole DXB, will not be happening in 2020, the organizers announced via a statement on Sunday.

The organizers revealed that they “aren’t confident” that they can deliver the experience festival-goers “deserve with the health and safety standards” they expect. 

“While the situation continues to improve on the ground in Dubai, the festival is a collective effort by our community around the world and we’re ready to wait ‘til they can be a part of it too,” said the statement.

Organizers also announced that they do not have a new date set. The streetwear and music festival typically takes place during the first week of December.

The urban and streetwear festival seamlessly brings together the region’s music lovers and sneakerheads, who flock to Dubai Design District to enjoy performances from top artists such as Nas and Wu Tang Clan as well as shop local and international streetwear brands.

In light of the pandemic, Sole DXB recently launched a new mixed-media platform, sole.digital, dedicated to music, fashion, the visual arts and sports from the Middle East, India, Africa, the Caribbean and their diasporas.

