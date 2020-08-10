You are here

  • Home
  • Proposals to cut expats in Kuwait reviewed by National Assembly committee

Proposals to cut expats in Kuwait reviewed by National Assembly committee

The government also discussed the massive increase in the expat population in the country between 2005 and 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxynj

Updated 10 August 2020
Arab News

Proposals to cut expats in Kuwait reviewed by National Assembly committee

  • One of the seven plans submitted by members of parliament calls to set a percentage for each migrant community in the country
  • The Kuwaiti government’s plan calls to replace about 160,000 expat working in the public sector with nationals
Updated 10 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Thousands of expats in Kuwait are expected to leave the country as talks over the decision have started between the government and the National Assembly human resources committee.
The government and parliamentary proposals are being reviewed by the committee, national daily Kuwait Times reported.
One of the seven plans submitted by members of parliament calls to set a percentage for each migrant community in the country.
The Kuwaiti government’s plan also calls to replace about 160,000 expat working in the public sector with nationals, but did not provide a timeframe.
The proposal also suggests that about 370,000 expats who show a “negative impact” on the country or are illegal residents can be dismissed by taking short-term measures.
The government added in its plan that “marginal” workers should be reduced by 25 percent. It also expects to lower temporary employment contracts by 30 percent in government jobs.
The government also discussed the massive increase in the expat population in the country between 2005 and 2019, as it went up to 4.42 million. It added that during this time, the citizens’ population increased from 860,000 to 1.335 million.

Topics: kuwaitization

Related

Business & Economy
Kuwaiti lessor Alafco reaches agreement with Boeing over 737 MAX dispute
Middle-East
Kuwaiti PM assures cabinet on the emir's health

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July

Updated 10 August 2020
Reuters

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July

  • Month on month inflation has increased in Egypt over the past month
Updated 10 August 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July from 5.6% in June, the central statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
Month on month inflation increased to 0.4% in July from 0.1% in June, the agency said.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Egypt mulls law to protect women’s identities as MeToo movement escalates
Special
Middle-East
Turkey drives Muslim Brotherhood campaign against Egyptian and Greek maritime demarcation

Latest updates

WHO decries ‘vast global gap’ in funds needed to fight coronavirus
Iran shutters newspaper after expert questions coronavirus numbers
Desecrated: blast leaves old Beirut’s heritage gems in ruins
Greece urges Turkey to stop ‘illegal actions’ in the Mediterranean
Trial of Sudan’s ousted Bashir delayed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.