Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July

Proposals to cut expats in Kuwait reviewed by National Assembly committee

DUBAI: Thousands of expats in Kuwait are expected to leave the country as talks over the decision have started between the government and the National Assembly human resources committee.

The government and parliamentary proposals are being reviewed by the committee, national daily Kuwait Times reported.

One of the seven plans submitted by members of parliament calls to set a percentage for each migrant community in the country.

The Kuwaiti government’s plan also calls to replace about 160,000 expat working in the public sector with nationals, but did not provide a timeframe.

The proposal also suggests that about 370,000 expats who show a “negative impact” on the country or are illegal residents can be dismissed by taking short-term measures.

The government added in its plan that “marginal” workers should be reduced by 25 percent. It also expects to lower temporary employment contracts by 30 percent in government jobs.

The government also discussed the massive increase in the expat population in the country between 2005 and 2019, as it went up to 4.42 million. It added that during this time, the citizens’ population increased from 860,000 to 1.335 million.