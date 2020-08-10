CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July from 5.6% in June, the central statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
Month on month inflation increased to 0.4% in July from 0.1% in June, the agency said.
Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July
https://arab.news/z2pdf
Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July
- Month on month inflation has increased in Egypt over the past month
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation fell to 4.2% in July from 5.6% in June, the central statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.