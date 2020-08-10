You are here

Trial of Sudan’s ousted Bashir delayed

The second hearing had been set for August 11. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The trial of Bashir, as well as of 27 other defendants, opened with a brief hearing in July
  • Bashir stayed in power for 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019
KHARTOUM: The trial of Sudan’s ousted ex-president Omar Al-Bashir was delayed Monday at the request of his defense, a prosecution lawyer said.
The trial of Bashir over the military coup that brought him to power more than three decades ago, as well as of 27 other defendants, opened with a brief hearing in July.
The second hearing had been set for August 11.
But defense lawyers requested a delay for three of the defendants — Bashir as well as two former senior leaders of the once powerful but now defunct National Congress Party.
“Lawyers for three defendants petitioned the Court of Appeal to release three defendants on bail, after the court refused to grant their request at the trial’s first hearing on July 21,” Moaz Hadra, one of the prosecution lawyers, told AFP.
“The Court of Appeal must rule, and then a new date for the trial will be set.”
Bashir, 76, and his co-accused could face the death penalty if convicted over the 1989 Islamist-backed overthrow of the democratically elected government of prime minister Sadek Al-Mahdi.
It is the first time in the Arab world’s modern history that the architect of a coup is tried for plotting a putsch, although the man dubbed the true brain behind it, Hassan Turabi of the National Islamic Front, died in 2016.
Bashir stayed in power for 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019 after several months of unprecedented, youth-led street demonstrations.
The trial comes as Sudan’s joint civilian-military transitional government is introducing a host of reforms and has relaunched peace talks with rebel groups.

Topics: Omar Al-Bashir Sudan

Palestinian family in cave home faces Israeli eviction

Palestinian family in cave home faces Israeli eviction

  • Israel has increasingly allocated land there for construction of Jewish settlements — communities considered illegal under international law
  • The Oslo peace accords of the 1990s gave the Palestinians self-rule in parts of the West Bank
FARASIN, Palestine: Ahmed Amarneh’s home, with a wooden door opening onto cushion-lined rooms, is not the first Palestinian residence in the occupied West Bank to receive a demolition notice from Israel.
But it may be the first built inside a cave which the Jewish state has threatened to destroy.
Amarneh, a 30-year-old civil engineer, lives with his family in the northern West Bank village of Farasin, where Israel insists it must approve any new residential construction and can tear down homes built without permits.
“I tried twice to build (a house), but the occupation authorities told me it was forbidden to build in the area,” Amarneh told AFP, using a term for Israel used by some Palestinians.
The Oslo peace accords of the 1990s gave the Palestinians self-rule in parts of the West Bank.
However, some 60 percent of the territory dubbed Area C, where Farasin is located, remains under full Israeli civil and military control.
The United Nations considers Area C as occupied Palestinian Territory.
But Israel has increasingly allocated land there for construction of Jewish settlements — communities considered illegal under international law.
Convinced he would never get Israeli approval to build a home in his village, Amarneh set his sights on a cave in the foothills overlooking Farasin.
Amarneh said he figured that as an ancient, natural formation, Israel could not possibly argue that the cave was illegally built, while the Palestinian Authority (PA) agreed to register the land in his name.
Amarneh, whose handyman skills are considerable, sealed the entrance to the cave with a stone wall and installed a wooden door at its center.
He fashioned a kitchen, a living room and sleeping areas for himself, his pregnant wife and their young daughter. There is even lodging for guests.
He told AFP he had been living there for a year and half, but received a demolition notice from the Israeli authorities in July, along with 20 other Palestinian families in Farasin.
The Israeli military branch responsible for civilian affairs in the West Bank, COGAT, told AFP demolition notices were served to some Farasin residences because of “structures that were illegally built, without the necessary permits and approvals.”
Amarneh told AFP he was “surprised” to learn that he had built anything illegally.
“I didn’t make the cave. It has existed since antiquity,” he said, holding his young daughter in his arms.
“I don’t understand how they can prevent me from living in a cave. Animals live in caves and are not thrown out. So, let them treat me like an animal and let me live in the cave.”


Arab residents established the village of Farasin in 1920, said local council head Mahmud Ahmad Nasser.
It was abandoned during the 1967 Six-Day War, the year Israeli occupation of the West Bank began.
But from the 1980s, former residents began to return to the area. Nasser put its current population at around 200.
Farasin looks less like a village than a small collection of houses spaced widely apart.
The PA officially recognized the community of Farasin in March, but the coronavirus crisis has prevented it from providing electricity to the area, the local council said.
COGAT had indicated in April that it might suspend some scheduled demolitions due to the pandemic.
But, according to the Israeli anti-settlement campaign group B’Tselem, Israel in June demolished 63 Palestinian structures.
Roughly 450,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, alongside some 2.7 million Palestinians.
Farasin residents, aside from fearing the possibly imminent arrival of bulldozers, said they have spotted a caravan belonging to a Jewish settler in the area, who appeared to be setting up a home.
“The settler arrived here some time ago with his sheep,” said Nasser, the local council head, asking why a settler would arrive at the moment they have been asked to leave.
“Our people lived here for generations. Our ancestors are buried here.”

Topics: Israel Palestine

