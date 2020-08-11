You are here

  • Home
  • UK shopper numbers rise after launch of state-funded dining scheme

UK shopper numbers rise after launch of state-funded dining scheme

Shoppers walk past a social distancing sign following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester, Britain, August 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vru4p

Updated 11 August 2020
Reuters

UK shopper numbers rise after launch of state-funded dining scheme

  • The government hopes the unprecedented subsidy, along with cuts to value-added tax for the hospitality sector
Updated 11 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Shopper numbers, or footfall, across all British retail destinations rose 3.8 percent last week from the previous week, with the start of a state-funded eating out scheme helping evening traffic more than lunchtimes, industry data showed on Monday.

Britain’s retail and hospitality sectors, already struggling with high rents and business taxes, were hit particularly hard by the coronavirus lockdown and thousands of job losses have been announced.

To get the country spending again the £500 million ($653 million) “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme offers 50 percent off the bill for eat-in food and drink — up to 10 pounds per person — on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

The government hopes the unprecedented subsidy, along with cuts to value-added tax for the hospitality sector, will help to reduce job losses at restaurants and cafes, which employ 1.8 million people.

Official data published last month showed that UK retail sales excluding fuel were back to year-ago levels in June, but the recovery was driven by a boom in online shopping and extra spending at supermarkets as people ate out less.

Market researcher Springboard said that footfall rose 4.5 percent in UK shopping streets in the week to Aug. 8 compared with the previous week. It was up 3.3 percent in retail parks and up 3 percent in shopping centers.

Between Monday and Wednesday, during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, footfall rose in retail destinations across the United Kingdom by 18.9 percent.

“The jury is still out regarding the benefit of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme,” said Springboard director Diane Wehrle.

“Although there were rises in footfall on each day between Monday and Wednesday from the week before, it is clear that it was the post 6 p.m. period that yielded the greatest rise in footfall and also that smaller towns benefited more than large city centers.”

Springboard said that footfall across all UK retail destinations remained more than a third lower than in 2019, with a year-on-year decline of 34 percent.

Topics: United Kingdom Shoppers

Related

World
UK to deploy military to prevent migrant Channel crossings
Offbeat
'A United Kingdom' a tale of love defying prejudice

Oil climbs on positive China data, hopes for US stimulus package

Updated 11 August 2020
Reuters

Oil climbs on positive China data, hopes for US stimulus package

  • Iraq to deepen supply cuts in August and September; China’s factory deflation slows in July
Updated 11 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose on Monday, supported by an improvement in Chinese factory data, rising energy demand and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus.

Brent crude rose 75 cents, or 1.7. percent, to $45.15 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude was up 94 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $41.16 a barrel.

Saudi Arabian Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Sunday that he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies gradually open up.

China’s factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back toward pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

“With oil demand still slowly grinding higher, and oil supply in check due to the OPEC+ production cut deal and prices too low to incentivise strong production growth in the United States, the oil market remains undersupplied,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Iraq said on Friday it would cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.

The move would help it comply with its share of cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+.

“This would send out a strong signal to the oil market on various levels. That said, this would also require the international companies operating in Iraq to join in with the cuts,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Prices also found some support after US President Donald Trump said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, wanted to meet with him to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief.

The talks between Democrats and members of Republican Trump’s administration broke down last week.

“The longer this drags on, the worse it is for the demand scenario,” said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

However, uncertainty over rising tensions between the United States and China put some pressure on prices. Trump signed two executive orders banning WeChat and TikTok in 45 days’ time while announcing sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Markets will now keep an eye on a China-US meeting on trade scheduled for this weekend.

Topics: Oil US coronavirus stimulus package China

Related

Business & Economy
Oil giants’ production cuts come to 1m bpd as they post massive write-downs
World
China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Latest updates

Gomis ensures difficult night ends in victory for title-chasing Al-Hilal
Algerian journalist who covered protests handed 3-year jail term
What We Are Reading Today: The Development Dilemma by Robert H. Bates
Medical reservists to the rescue as Manila steps up virus battle
India approves 41 coal mines amid environmental concerns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.