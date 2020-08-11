You are here

Wall St. edges up as Trump signs virus relief orders

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange. Wall Street is drifting in early trading on Monday, Aug. 10, after President Donald Trump announced several stopgap moves to aid the economy. (AP)
Reuters

  • Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors traded higher, with energy leading gains
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street indexes opened a touch higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to support the country’s economy through the coronavirus crisis until more concrete stimulus could be passed.

The S&P 500 traded about a percent below a record high, while the Nasdaq hovered below a lifetime high after a series of new peaks last week.

Trump’s orders, that partly restored enhanced unemployment benefits, came after talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress about fresh stimulus broke down.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in an interview to CNBC on Monday, said the Trump administration and Congress could reach an agreement as soon as this week if Democrats are “reasonable.”

Tensions between Washington and Beijing were also at play, after Trump signed executive orders last week banning major Chinese technology firms in 45 days’ time while announcing sanctions on 11 Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Still, optimism over a better-than-expected earnings season and hopes of more stimulus saw the S&P 500 extend gains into a seventh straight session, while the Nasdaq scaled a record high every day of last week.

After a strong tech-led rally over the past few months, “to me it’s about the US stimulus as a catalyst for markets at this point,” said Tim Chubb, chief investment officer at Girard in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“I wouldn’t we surprised if the markets were to close off a little bit here and we start to see some unwinding in the favorites.”

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors traded higher, with energy leading gains. Health care, real estate and utilities underperformed.

Among individual movers, Eastman Kodak Co. plunged 37.5 percent after its $765-million loan agreement with the US government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients was put on hold due to “recent allegations of wrongdoing.” Trading in its shares was halted briefly due to volatility.

The No. 1 US mall owner Simon Property Group rose 4 percent after a report that it has been in talks with Amazon.com Inc. about turning some of its department-store sites into Amazon fulfillment centers.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares edged higher as its second-quarter net income surged 87 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.91-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and two new lows.

Oil climbs on positive China data, hopes for US stimulus package

Reuters

  • Iraq to deepen supply cuts in August and September; China’s factory deflation slows in July
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose on Monday, supported by an improvement in Chinese factory data, rising energy demand and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus.

Brent crude rose 75 cents, or 1.7. percent, to $45.15 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude was up 94 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $41.16 a barrel.

Saudi Arabian Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Sunday that he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies gradually open up.

China’s factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back toward pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

“With oil demand still slowly grinding higher, and oil supply in check due to the OPEC+ production cut deal and prices too low to incentivise strong production growth in the United States, the oil market remains undersupplied,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Iraq said on Friday it would cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.

The move would help it comply with its share of cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+.

“This would send out a strong signal to the oil market on various levels. That said, this would also require the international companies operating in Iraq to join in with the cuts,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Prices also found some support after US President Donald Trump said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, wanted to meet with him to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief.

The talks between Democrats and members of Republican Trump’s administration broke down last week.

“The longer this drags on, the worse it is for the demand scenario,” said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

However, uncertainty over rising tensions between the United States and China put some pressure on prices. Trump signed two executive orders banning WeChat and TikTok in 45 days’ time while announcing sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Markets will now keep an eye on a China-US meeting on trade scheduled for this weekend.

