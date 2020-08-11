You are here

  • Home
  • SoftBank back to black with $12 billion profit after record losses

SoftBank back to black with $12 billion profit after record losses

The 11.9 percent rise in net profit to $12 billion puts SoftBank back in the black after a turbulent financial year that. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vg8s

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

SoftBank back to black with $12 billion profit after record losses

  • Results come after SoftBank launched an aggressive plan to sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buy-back
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a $12 billion quarterly net profit to June, recovering from eye-watering losses as tech stocks rally and the firm sheds assets to shore up its finances.
The results will be a relief for chief Masayoshi Son, who has faced an increasing drumbeat of criticism after recent record losses for the firm.
Son transformed what began as a telecoms company into an investment and tech behemoth with stakes in some of Silicon Valley’s hottest start-ups through its $100 billion Vision Fund.
But he has battled opposition to his strategy of pouring money into start-ups — including troubled office-sharing firm WeWork — which some analysts say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.
The 11.9 percent rise in net profit to $12 billion puts SoftBank back in the black after a turbulent financial year that saw its investment woes magnified by the coronavirus pandemic and plunges in global stock markets.
Son has insisted that his strategy is sound, and that SoftBank’s portfolio is broad enough to weather the storm, but acknowledged the challenges when the firm reported an eye-watering $8.9 billion annual net loss in May, hit by the WeWork debacle and stock crashes.
The results come after SoftBank launched an aggressive plan to sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buy-back, after Son said shares were undervalued.
The fundraising was also intended to reduce the firm’s debts and increase cash reserves.
Paired with the recent recovery in tech stock prices, the strategy appears to be paying off, analysts said.
But it warned that the pandemic continued to cause uncertainty, bolstering its investments in e-commerce and food delivery firms, but hammering those in the hotel and hospitality sectors.
It said it would not offer a forecast “due to numerous uncertainties affecting earnings.”
Son has struggled to interest investors in a second round of the Vision Fund as he deals with the woes of some of his most high-profile investments, notably WeWork.
Once hailed as a dazzling unicorn valued at $47 billion, the office-sharing start-up has suffered a stunning fall from grace.
Son stood by his investment, even upping his stake, but things began to unravel last year as WeWork haemorrhaged cash and canceled its share offering, with founder Adam Neumann pushed out.
SoftBank this year scrapped a plan to buy up to $3 billion WeWork shares as part of a restructuring program, and the start-up is now suing for alleged breach of contract.

Topics: SoftBank

Related

Business & Economy
SoftBank huge loss estimate renews asset sale focus
Business & Economy
SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

Oil climbs on positive China data, hopes for US stimulus package

Updated 11 August 2020
Reuters

Oil climbs on positive China data, hopes for US stimulus package

  • Iraq to deepen supply cuts in August and September; China’s factory deflation slows in July
Updated 11 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rose on Monday, supported by an improvement in Chinese factory data, rising energy demand and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus.

Brent crude rose 75 cents, or 1.7. percent, to $45.15 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude was up 94 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $41.16 a barrel.

Saudi Arabian Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Sunday that he sees oil demand rebounding in Asia as economies gradually open up.

China’s factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back toward pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

“With oil demand still slowly grinding higher, and oil supply in check due to the OPEC+ production cut deal and prices too low to incentivise strong production growth in the United States, the oil market remains undersupplied,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Iraq said on Friday it would cut its oil output by a further 400,000 barrels per day in August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.

The move would help it comply with its share of cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+.

“This would send out a strong signal to the oil market on various levels. That said, this would also require the international companies operating in Iraq to join in with the cuts,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Prices also found some support after US President Donald Trump said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, wanted to meet with him to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief.

The talks between Democrats and members of Republican Trump’s administration broke down last week.

“The longer this drags on, the worse it is for the demand scenario,” said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

However, uncertainty over rising tensions between the United States and China put some pressure on prices. Trump signed two executive orders banning WeChat and TikTok in 45 days’ time while announcing sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Markets will now keep an eye on a China-US meeting on trade scheduled for this weekend.

Topics: Oil US coronavirus stimulus package China

Related

Business & Economy
Oil giants’ production cuts come to 1m bpd as they post massive write-downs
World
China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Latest updates

SoftBank back to black with $12 billion profit after record losses
Egyptians start voting for revived upper house of parliament
Iran says European insurers should pay compensation for downed Ukrainian plane
India adds 53,000 new coronavirus cases
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley films new show in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.