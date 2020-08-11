Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 900,000

MOSCOW: Russian registered 4,945 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its national case tally to 897,599, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 15,131 after authorities said in their daily coronavirus report that 130 people had died in the previous 24 hours.
