You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 900,000

Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 900,000

In this photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in protective gear prepare to draw blood from volunteers participating in a trial of a coronavirus vaccine at the Budenko Main Military Hospital outside Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pcnrm

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 900,000

  • The official death toll rose to 15,131
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian registered 4,945 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its national case tally to 897,599, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 15,131 after authorities said in their daily coronavirus report that 130 people had died in the previous 24 hours.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 885,000
World
Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

India adds 53,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated 11 August 2020
AP

India adds 53,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India has been posting an average of around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June
Updated 11 August 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported 53,601 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday as its total infections neared 2.3 million.
The Health Ministry also said 871 deaths were newly reported, raising total fatalities to 45,257.
India has been posting an average of around 50,000 new cases a day since mid-June.
Its total infections are third in the world, behind the United States and Brazil. The three countries account for half of the world’s 20 million cases. The true numbers around the world are thought to be much higher because of factors including low testing and the possibility the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms.
The Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body, said nearly 25 million samples have been tested.
Health experts, however, say the country needs to test more people given its big population. A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting a little less than 18,000 tests per million population.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
Fire kills 7 coronavirus patients in India COVID-19 facility
Special
World
India approves 41 coal mines amid environmental concerns

Latest updates

Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 900,000
UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as coronavirus takes toll
Tributes pour in as Egyptian YouTuber dies at 25 after false diagnosis
UAE pledges support to families who lost members in Beirut blast
How the UAE’s Cinema Akil is raising funds for Beirut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.