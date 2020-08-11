You are here

Donald Trump says men may be ‘insulted’ by Biden’s female VP pledge

US President Donald Trump picked on his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s commitment to choose a woman as his vice-presidential candidate. (AFP)
Updated 11 August 2020
AFP

  • ‘Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine’
  • Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates and neither made it into the White House
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that some men may feel “insulted” by his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s commitment to choose a woman as his vice-presidential candidate.
“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview.
“Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine,” Trump said.
Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket. He is expected to announce his choice this week.
Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates — Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 — and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the presidency either.
In the radio interview, Trump praised his own vice president, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “people don’t vote for the vice president, they really don’t.”
“You can pick a George Washington to be a vice president. Let’s pick up Abraham Lincoln, coming back from the dead. They just don’t seem to vote for the vice president.”

Namibia rejects German genocide reparations offer

Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
AFP

  • German occupiers in Namibia killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people in 1904-1908 massacres
  • Germany has repeatedly refused to pay direct reparations, citing millions of euros in development aid to the Namibian government
WINDHOEK: Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Tuesday said reparations offered by Germany for mass killings in its then colony at the start of the twentieth century were “not acceptable” and needed to be “revised.”
German occupiers in Namibia killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people in 1904-1908 massacres, which historians have called the first genocide of the 20th century.
In 2015, the two countries started negotiating an agreement that would combine an official apology by Germany as well as development aid.
Geingob on Tuesday was briefed by his government’s special envoy Zed Ngavirue on the status of negotiations.
The briefing took place ahead of a final round of talks for which a date has yet to be set.
“The current offer for reparations made by the German government remains an outstanding issue and is not acceptable to the Namibian government,” Geingob said in a statement after the briefing, adding that Ngavirue had been asked to “continue with negotiations for a revised offer.”
No details were provided on the offer.
The president also noted that Germany had declined to accept the term “reparations,” as that word was also avoided during the country’s negotiations with Israel after the Holocaust.
Ngavirue rejected Germany’s reference to reparations as “healing the wounds” and said the terminology would be subject to further debate, according to the statement.
Berlin was not immediately available for comment on the claims.
Germany has acknowledged that atrocities occurred at the hands of its colonial authorities and some officials have even recognized it as a genocide.
But the country has repeatedly refused to pay direct reparations, citing millions of euros in development aid to the Namibian government.
Namibia was called German South West Africa during Germany’s 1884-1915 rule, and then passed under South African rule for 75 years, finally gaining independence in 1990.
Tensions boiled over in 1904 when the Herero rose up, followed by the Nama, in an insurrection crushed by German imperial troops.
In the Battle of Waterberg in August 1904, around 80,000 Herero fled including women and children.
German troops went after them across what is now known as the Kalahari Desert. Only 15,000 Herero survived.
The German government has so far refused to apologize for the killings.

Topics: Namibia Germany

