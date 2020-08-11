You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 34 new coronavirus deaths

A worker wears a face mask in Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus fears. (AFP Photo)
  • Total number of people who have contracted the virus in Saudi Arabia jumps to 291,468
  • The recent fatalities raise the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,233
RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 1,521 new coronavirus cases and 34 new fatalities from the disease.

The new cases reported in the Kingdom increase the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 291,468. 

The ministry said that 101 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, while there were 88 reported in Makkah and 75 others in Dammam. 

The recent fatalities raise the Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,233. 

There have been a further 1,640 recoveries from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 255,118.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

