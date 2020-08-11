Saudi ambassador to Yemen discusses peace efforts with UN envoy

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber has discussed peace efforts with the UN's Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths.

Griffiths praised Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict, including speeding up the implementation of the Riyadh deal, the ambassador said in a tweet.

Al-Jaber also discussed with Griffiths the importance of quickly allowing experts to examine the stricken Safir oil tanker. Experts fear the ship, which is in an area controlled by the Houthi militia, could explode if it is not dealt with soon.

Al-Jaber also stressed the Kingdom’s support for Griffiths's efforts to reach a compressive peace solution in Yemen.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber Martin Griffiths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appointed Dr. Khulood Mohammed al-Khamis to become the head of Tabuk’s regional council, making her the first woman to hold the role in the kingdom.

Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Tabuk Region, met Khamis in his office after he decided to appoint her to the position. 

His highness congratulated her on the role as the first woman to occupy this position of secretary general of the regional council in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Khulood Khamis Prince Fahd bin Sultan

