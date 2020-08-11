You are here

  • Home
  • Iran sentences British lawyer to 10 years in jail for spying

Iran sentences British lawyer to 10 years in jail for spying

Iran has a long track record of detaining foreigners and political prisoners in Evin prison (pictured). (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ven8

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Iran sentences British lawyer to 10 years in jail for spying

  • British-Iranian dual national is accused of recruiting Iranian officials to work for MI6
  • Latest convictions highlight Iran’s ‘arbitrary’ targeting of foreigners with Western links
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Iranian lawyer has been convicted on charges of spying and sentenced to 10 years in prison, along with four other Iranian nationals.

Iran’s judiciary said Shahram Shirkhani, a Tehran-based lawyer, spied for British intelligence services and tried to recruit Iranian officials to work for MI6.

Shirkhani, who also taught law at the Islamic Azad University at the time of his arrest, previously served as a legal adviser to Iran’s foreign investment authority.

Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, said Shikhani had passed on classified information about Iran’s central bank and defense ministry contracts.

Shikhani was one of “five Iranians who were spying for foreign intelligence services” to be arrested over the past few months, Esmaili said, alleging that they had been working for Britain, Israel and Germany.

The only other person named by Esmaili for spying was Masoud Mosaheb, an Austrian-Iranian national who served as secretary-general of the Iran-Austria friendship association.

In a separate case to that of Shikhani, Mosaheb was also sentenced to 10 years in jail for spying for Israeli and German intelligence agencies, Esmaili said.

Tehran has been widely criticised for its judicial process and for targeting foreigners perceived to have links with Western nations.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has previously noted the pattern of Iran detaining dual nationals, and said the arrests and detentions of many of those detained by Tehran are “arbitrary,” and that authorities targeted people based on their “national or social origin.” 

Human Rights Watch said Iranian authorities “systematically deny” foreigners charged with national security crimes — such as Shikhani and Mosaheb — with access to lawyers of their choosing.

They also said that many of those sentenced in Iran to long jail terms or even death “did not have access to any legal counsel during investigation.”

Last month, Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, a former translator convicted of spying for the US and Israel. He was accused of helping locate Qassem Soleimani, the powerful commander killed by the US in a drone strike.

Reza Asgari was also executed in July after he was convicted of spying on Iran’s missile program for the US.

Topics: Iran iran human rights Shahram Shirkhani

Related

Middle-East
Time running out for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s hopes of adding to family, says husband
Middle-East
Iran detains artists over Shakespeare performance

Turkish drone kills 2 Iraqi officers in Kurdish region

Updated 39 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Turkish drone kills 2 Iraqi officers in Kurdish region

  • First time members of the regular Iraqi forces have been killed since Turkey launched a cross-border ground and air operation in mid-June against PKK rebels
  • Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of Sidakan, said that the drone had targeted “Iraqi border guard commanders while they were in meetings with PKK fighters”
Updated 39 min 48 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two high-ranking Iraqi officers were killed Tuesday in what the army said was a “blatant Turkish drone attack” in the autonomous Kurdish region, where Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions.
The strike killed two border guard battalion commanders and the driver of their vehicle, the army said in a statement.
It is the first time members of the regular Iraqi forces have been killed since Turkey launched a cross-border ground and air operation in mid-June against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) rebels in the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq.
Iraq has already summoned the Turkish envoy in Baghdad twice in protest at Ankara’s operations on its soil.
Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of Sidakan in the north of Irbil province, told AFP that the drone had targeted “Iraqi border guard commanders while they were in meetings with PKK fighters.”
Witnesses had reported clashes earlier in the day between PKK and Iraqi forces, and local sources said the drone strike targeted an emergency meeting called to try to calm the tensions.
At least five civilians have been killed since the start of the Turkish campaign in June.
Ankara has announced the death of two of its soldiers, and the PKK and its allies have reported the deaths of 10 fighters and supporters.
The PKK, which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
It has long used the rugged terrain of northern Iraq as a rear base to wage attacks on Turkey, which in turn had set up military positions inside Iraqi territory to fight them.
The Kurdish authorities, dominated by the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (KDP) see the PKK as rivals but have never been able to uproot them from their northern Iraqi bases.

Topics: Iraq Turkey Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Related

Middle-East
Turkey deploys troops against Kurdish rebels in Iraq
Middle-East
Turkish operation on Kurdish rebels in Iraq is matter of timing: minister

Latest updates

Iran sentences British lawyer to 10 years in jail for spying
COVID-19 spread harder to control without common effort says French PM as daily cases double
Severe flooding displaces more than 100,000 people in Somalia
Saudi woman appointed as head of Tabuk’s regional council for first time
Saudi ambassador to Yemen discusses peace efforts with UN envoy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.