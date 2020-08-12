You are here

British singer Dua Lipa moves to US to be closer to partner Anwar Hadid

Lipa and Hadid celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. Instagram
DUBAI: British-Albanian hitmaker Dua Lipa has reportedly moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her partner part-Palestinian musician and model Anwar Hadid despite restrictions on travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Physical” singer and the younger brother of Gigi Hadid spent three months in self-isolation together in London, before jetting off to St. Lucia for holiday. 

A source told British tabloid, The Sun: “It was difficult to get to the US in the first place and she knows it's not going to be easy going back and forth because she would have to quarantine for weeks on end.”

The source added: “Being in the US right now is great for pushing her career there too, especially with new music coming out. Dua's making their new place nice and homely and she has just got a puppy called Dexter with Anwar because they see their future in LA.”

According to the tabloid, Lipa purchased property near Hadid’s famous family in Beverly Hills. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

It appears that the couple’s relationship is getting more serious. Last week, they adopted a puppy together from a Los Angeles-based animal rescue shelter, who they named Dexter.

The Grammy Award winning artist introduced the puppy to her 49.6 million Instagram followers, sharing several photos of their new "tiny best friend" snuggling up to the couple.

The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old Hadid began dating in 2019 and celebrated their one-year anniversary this June. 

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in Hyde Park, London, in July 2019 — and later made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.

The couple has enjoyed spending time together due to the pandemic. In an interview with “Good Morning Britian,” Lipa revealed: “Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine. It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie or play a game or do some painting or go on our daily walk.”

DUBAI: Egyptian photographer Mohamed Hassan is among a long list of international artists who will showcase their work at “Facing Britain,” an exhibition scheduled at Germany’s renowned Museum Goch. 

The fair, set to take place from Sept. 27 to Nov 7, focuses on the period of Britain’s European Union membership between 1963 until 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beautiful horses Pembrokeshire #wales #documentyourdays #shootpentax

A post shared by Mo Hassan محمد حسن (@mohamed_hassan.photo) on

Hassan, who has been living in Wales since 2007, will showcase his work that he says “aims to challenge some of the stereotypes and judgements that people make about other people.”

“My personal experience as an Egyptian living in Wales for the last 10 years is that I am often judged or stereotyped by my appearance,” Hassan, who is originally from Alexandria, says on his website. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Portrait of an amazing artist @lindanorrisglass Check her work on http://www.linda-norris.com/gallery/

A post shared by Mo Hassan محمد حسن (@mohamed_hassan.photo) on

“During the last few years, as a result of events in the world, I have personal experience of less tolerance of my background with people sometimes behaving very negatively towards me as a fear of Islam and Muslims has grown,” he added. 

Hassan’s art has been exhibited at prestigious galleries including Wales’s Mission Gallery, the Waterfront National Museum, London’s Trajectory Showcase Competition Exhibition and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mo Hassan محمد حسن (@mohamed_hassan.photo) on

The exhibition also focuses on the 1970s and 1980s, when artistic documentary photography gained an importance worldwide.

Besides Hassan, the exhibition will also present work of artists from around the world including: James Barnor, John Bulmer, Rob Bremner, Thom Corbishley, Robert Darch, Anna Fox, Henry Grant, Ken Grant, Judy Greenway and many more.

Egyptian photographer to take part in exhibition in Germany 

