Ed Sheeran and his wife are reportedly expecting a baby 

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn used to be childhood friends. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Ed Sheeran and his wife, singer and songwriter Cherry Seaborn, are reportedly expecting their first child this summer, The Sun reported. 

A source close to the music sensations told the publication that the couple, who have been keeping their pregnancy a secret, are “overjoyed” with the news. 

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family,” the insider said. “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.”

The father-to-be singer and songwriter, 29, and Seaborn used to be childhood friends. They dated in 2015 and got married in 2018.  

Egyptian photographer to take part in exhibition in Germany 

Updated 32 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian photographer Mohamed Hassan is among a long list of international artists who will showcase their work at “Facing Britain,” an exhibition scheduled at Germany’s renowned Museum Goch. 

The fair, set to take place from Sept. 27 to Nov 7, focuses on the period of Britain’s European Union membership between 1963 until 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beautiful horses Pembrokeshire #wales #documentyourdays #shootpentax

A post shared by Mo Hassan محمد حسن (@mohamed_hassan.photo) on

Hassan, who has been living in Wales since 2007, will showcase his work that he says “aims to challenge some of the stereotypes and judgements that people make about other people.”

“My personal experience as an Egyptian living in Wales for the last 10 years is that I am often judged or stereotyped by my appearance,” Hassan, who is originally from Alexandria, says on his website. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Portrait of an amazing artist @lindanorrisglass Check her work on http://www.linda-norris.com/gallery/

A post shared by Mo Hassan محمد حسن (@mohamed_hassan.photo) on

“During the last few years, as a result of events in the world, I have personal experience of less tolerance of my background with people sometimes behaving very negatively towards me as a fear of Islam and Muslims has grown,” he added. 

Hassan’s art has been exhibited at prestigious galleries including Wales’s Mission Gallery, the Waterfront National Museum, London’s Trajectory Showcase Competition Exhibition and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mo Hassan محمد حسن (@mohamed_hassan.photo) on

The exhibition also focuses on the 1970s and 1980s, when artistic documentary photography gained an importance worldwide.

Besides Hassan, the exhibition will also present work of artists from around the world including: James Barnor, John Bulmer, Rob Bremner, Thom Corbishley, Robert Darch, Anna Fox, Henry Grant, Ken Grant, Judy Greenway and many more.

