Ed Sheeran and his wife are reportedly expecting a baby 

DUBAI: Ed Sheeran and his wife, singer and songwriter Cherry Seaborn, are reportedly expecting their first child this summer, The Sun reported.

A source close to the music sensations told the publication that the couple, who have been keeping their pregnancy a secret, are “overjoyed” with the news.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family,” the insider said. “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.”

The father-to-be singer and songwriter, 29, and Seaborn used to be childhood friends. They dated in 2015 and got married in 2018.