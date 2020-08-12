You are here

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

Dwayne Johnson earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year, according to an annual tally released by Forbes magazine this week.

Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, earned $87.5 million from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020, Forbes said, including $23.5 million from Netflix Inc to star in movie thriller “Red Notice.” He also benefited from his ‘Project Rock’ fitness wear line for Under Armour Inc.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-stars with Johnson in “Red Notice,” came in second in the Forbes ranking of male stars. 

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, star of Netflix action comedy “Spenser Confidential,” finished third with $58 million.

