Iranian hard-liners in parliament reject president’s nominee

The vote marked the first serious confrontation between the newly elected house, dominated by conservatives and the bloc of supporters of the relatively moderate Rouhani. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 August 2020
AP

  • According to the parliament’s website, lawmakers rejected Hossein Modares Khiabani’s nomination for minister of trade and industries
  • Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the vote was 140-104 against the nominee
TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian hard-liners in parliament on Wednesday voted against President Hassan Rouhani’s nominee for trade minister in the first showdown between the rival camps since the house resumed work in May despite the struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the parliament’s website, lawmakers rejected Hossein Modares Khiabani’s nomination for minister of trade and industries.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the vote was 140-104 against the nominee. There were 254 lawmakers at the session and 10 abstained. The parliament has 290 seats.
The vote marked the first serious confrontation between the newly elected house, dominated by conservatives and the bloc of supporters of the relatively moderate Rouhani. Under the law, Rouhani must introduce new nominees to his Cabinet in the next three months.
Rouhani in May dismissed the trade and industry minister at the time, Reza Rahmani, as Iran faced an unprecedented economic downturn amid intense pressure from the United States after President Donald Trump pulled America out of Iran’s nuclear with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. Khiabani, 52, had since been the acting trade minister.
Iran is also grappling with the largest and deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus in the Middle East, with more than 331,000 confirmed cases and at least 18,800 deaths.

UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers

UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers

  • Gargash said the strike on Tuesday was an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty
  • He reiterated the UAE’s stance in “rejecting regional meddling in Arab affairs”
DUBAI: The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has condemned a Turkish drone attack, which killed two high-ranking Iraqi officers.
Gargash said the strike on Tuesday was an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty.
“We stand by the brotherly [state of] Iraq in the face of continuous Turkish violations against its sovereignty,” Gargash said on Twitter. 
He reiterated the UAE’s stance in “rejecting regional meddling in Arab affairs”. 
Iraqi officials labeled the strike as a “blatant Turkish drone attack” in the autonomous Kurdish region.
Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions in northern Iraq.
Iraq’s foreign ministry – which had already summoned the Turkish envoy twice over the military action on its soil – said the ambassador would this time be given “a letter of protest with strong words” rejecting such aggression.

