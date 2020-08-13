Tribute to Saudi students who obtained 378 international medals

On the occasion of International Youth Day 2020, Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, the secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), paid tribute to Mawhiba’s students, who over the past 10 years have obtained 378 international gold, silver and bronze medals between them in international olympiads, as well as numerous certificates of appreciation from other international scientific forums and competitions.
Speaking about the achievements and creativity of Saudi Arabia’s youth, of which Mawhiba is one of the most prominent supporters locally and internationally, Al-Mathami said: “The Kingdom’s leadership, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, enabled the Saudi youth and gave them the opportunity to participate in the renaissance of Saudi Arabia through their work and initiatives to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The organization has discovered the talents of more than 133,000 Saudi male and female citizens,” he added.
