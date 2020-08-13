Program to help private sector boost Saudization

You are here

SPA

SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi has inaugurated the mrn.sa platform to document flexible work contracts between employees and employers.
Al-Rajhi said that the flexible work program would contribute to boosting the Kingdom’s economy — at the level of enterprises and individuals — to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by increasing the number of local cadres integrated into the job market.
He said that the initiative sought to empower male and female citizens, and to help the private sector boost Saudization.
The program aims to create new types of jobs for people seeking employment, and increase their chances of getting flexible jobs to help them integrate into the job market and enhance their skills and expertise to enable them to later become full-time employees.
The program targets male and female citizens looking for work, in addition to workers who wish to increase their income on a regular basis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi labor ministry Ahmed Al-Rajhi

On the occasion of International Youth Day 2020, Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, the secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), paid tribute to Mawhiba’s students, who over the past 10 years have obtained 378 international gold, silver and bronze medals between them in international olympiads, as well as numerous certificates of appreciation from other international scientific forums and competitions.
Speaking about the achievements and creativity of Saudi Arabia’s youth, of which Mawhiba is one of the most prominent supporters locally and internationally, Al-Mathami said: “The Kingdom’s leadership, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, enabled the Saudi youth and gave them the opportunity to participate in the renaissance of Saudi Arabia through their work and initiatives to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The organization has discovered the talents of more than 133,000 Saudi male and female citizens,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

