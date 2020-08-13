Program to help private sector boost Saudization

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi has inaugurated the mrn.sa platform to document flexible work contracts between employees and employers.

Al-Rajhi said that the flexible work program would contribute to boosting the Kingdom’s economy — at the level of enterprises and individuals — to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by increasing the number of local cadres integrated into the job market.

He said that the initiative sought to empower male and female citizens, and to help the private sector boost Saudization.

The program aims to create new types of jobs for people seeking employment, and increase their chances of getting flexible jobs to help them integrate into the job market and enhance their skills and expertise to enable them to later become full-time employees.

The program targets male and female citizens looking for work, in addition to workers who wish to increase their income on a regular basis.