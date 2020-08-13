You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns killing of Iraqi military officials by Turkish drone attack

An Iraqi soldier wears a protective face mask and gloves, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he stands guard during the hand over of Qayyarah Airfield West from US-led coalition forces to Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq March 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia condemns killing of Iraqi military officials by Turkish drone attack

  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan sent the Kingdom’s condolences during a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein Baki
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has offered condolences to Iraq over the killing of two high-ranking military officials this week by a Turkish military drone attack carried out on Iraqi territory. 

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan sent the Kingdom’s condolences during a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Muhammed Hussein Baki.

Over the phone, both ministers affirmed their rejection of Turkey's violations and their threatening of the security and stability of Arab countries.

The Iraqi Foreign Minsitry on Thursday urged Iraq’s Arab allies to help persuade Turkey to withdraw its troops from Iraqi territory, where they have been raiding Kurdish militant positions.He also contacted the Egyptian, Jordanian and Kuwaiti foreign ministers, as well as the Arab League, to seek their diplomatic support in confronting Ankara.

The plea comes two days after a Turkish drone strike killed two high-ranking Iraqi officers in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, amid heightened tensions between Ankara and Baghdad.

On Wednesday the Iraqi foreign ministry, for the third time, summoned Turkey's envoy to Baghdad to protest against the strike, which it denounced as "flagrant aggression" and a violation of its sovereignty.

Iraq pleaded for "major Arab efforts to avoid dangerous developments" and for "a united position to force Turkey to pull out its troops who have infiltrated Iraq," the ministry said.

Turkey in mid-June launched a cross-border operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. 

(with AFP)

 

Full text of joint statement on UAE and Israel normalizing ties

Full text of joint statement on UAE and Israel normalizing ties

  • The UAE and Israel reached an historic peace deal on Thursday
ABU DHABI: The UAE and Israel reached an historic peace deal on Thursday leading to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two nations, a joint statement said. 

The full text of the statement can be found below: 

US President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke Thursday and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE.

This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the UAE and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region. All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic achievement.

Delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit. Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations.

As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the UAE, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world. The US Israel and the UAE are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal.

The UAE and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus. Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region.

This normalisation of relations and peaceful diplomacy will bring together two of America’s most reliable and capable regional partners. Israel and the UAE will join with the US to launch a Strategic Agenda for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation. Along with the US, Israel and the UAE share a similar outlook regarding the threats and opportunities in the region, as well as a shared commitment to promoting stability through diplomatic engagement, increased economic integration, and closer security coordination. Today’s agreement will lead to better lives for the peoples of the UAE, Israel, and the region.

The United States and Israel recall with gratitude the appearance of the UAE at the White House reception held on January 28, 2020, at which President Trump presented his Vision for Peace, and express their appreciation for UAE’s related supportive statements. The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem’s other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan express their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region and to the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to achieve it.

