Pakistan ‘has always shown resilience and perseverance’







Prime Minister Imran Khan



I congratulate the entire nation on 74th Independence Day.

This auspicious occasion is a moment to reaffirm our pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This day is an occasion to pay tribute to all those sons of our soil who laid down their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

This day is an occasion to pause, ponder and reflect upon how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to the creation of an independent state.

During the past seven decades of our journey, we have been confronted with various challenges. We have battled against the odds on both external as well as internal fronts.

From the hostility of a neighboring country and its hegemonic intentions to the scourge of terrorism, and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance.

Today, we reiterate our pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of “Unity, Faith and Discipline.”

In our efforts to achieve our goal, we are diligently working to give this country a system of governance which conforms to the ideals and objectives of independence.

As we endeavor to build a system where rule of law prevails, we have chosen “Riyasat-i-Madina” as our role model.

While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in IIOJK who have been under military siege for one year.

We stand firmly behind our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination. We will continue to raise the voice of helpless Kashmiris at all available forums.

Moreover, we will sensitize the international community to the grave human rights violations in IIOJK and the threats posed to peace and security in the region by the supremacist RSS ideology pursued by the BJP government.

I am confident that the struggle and resilience of brave Kashmiris will culminate in their inalienable right of self-determination.

May Allah Almighty bless and crown our efforts with success to rebuild the country in consonance with the vision of its founding fathers and also bestow freedom upon our Kashmiri brethren in IIOJK to complete the agenda of the partition.

Ameen.

Pakistan Paindabad.

Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan