You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan ‘has always shown resilience and perseverance’

Pakistan ‘has always shown resilience and perseverance’

1 / 3
People cheer while watching fireworks during the Independence Day celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
2 / 3
People cheer while watching fireworks during the Independence Day celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, on Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
3 / 3
People cheer while watching fireworks during the Independence Day celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bx8ef

Updated 14 August 2020
Imran Khan

Pakistan ‘has always shown resilience and perseverance’

  • In an Independence Day message, Pakistan PM Imran Khan reiterates that his country's stands "firmly behind our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination."
Updated 14 August 2020
Imran Khan




Prime Minister Imran Khan

I congratulate the entire nation on 74th Independence Day.

This auspicious occasion is a moment to reaffirm our pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This day is an occasion to pay tribute to all those sons of our soil who laid down their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

This day is an occasion to pause, ponder and reflect upon how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to the creation of an independent state.

During the past seven decades of our journey, we have been confronted with various challenges. We have battled against the odds on both external as well as internal fronts.

From the hostility of a neighboring country and its hegemonic intentions to the scourge of terrorism, and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance.

Today, we reiterate our pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of “Unity, Faith and Discipline.”

In our efforts to achieve our goal, we are diligently working to give this country a system of governance which conforms to the ideals and objectives of independence.

As we endeavor to build a system where rule of law prevails, we have chosen “Riyasat-i-Madina” as our role model.

While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in IIOJK who have been under military siege for one year.

ALSO READ:

 Independence Day ‘reminds us of immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers’

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other

• Pakistan-Saudi ties are unique and deep-rooted

China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game-changer

We stand firmly behind our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination. We will continue to raise the voice of helpless Kashmiris at all available forums.

Moreover, we will sensitize the international community to the grave human rights violations in IIOJK and the threats posed to peace and security in the region by the supremacist RSS ideology pursued by the BJP government.

I am confident that the struggle and resilience of brave Kashmiris will culminate in their inalienable right of self-determination.

May Allah Almighty bless and crown our efforts with success to rebuild the country in consonance with the vision of its founding fathers and also bestow freedom upon our Kashmiri brethren in IIOJK to complete the agenda of the partition.

Ameen.

Pakistan Paindabad.

 

Imran Khan
Prime Minister of Pakistan

Topics: Pakistan Independence Day 2020

Related

Independence Day ‘reminds us of immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers’
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other

Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure

Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
AP

Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure

  • Around midnight, scores of detainees were seen walking out of one of Minsk’s jails
  • The releases came hours after Belarus’ top law enforcement official apologized on state television for the indiscriminate use of force by police
Updated 11 min 56 sec ago
AP

MINSK, Belarus: Belarusian authorities have released dozens of people detained amid demonstrations contesting the results of the presidential election, in an attempt to assuage public anger against a brutal crackdown on peaceful protests.
Around midnight, scores of detainees were seen walking out of one of Minsk’s jails. In the early morning, volunteers also saw at least 119 detainees being released in the сity of Zhodino just northeast of the Belarusian capital. Ambulances arrived to carry those who apparently were unable to walk on their own.
The releases came hours after Belarus’ top law enforcement official apologized on state television for the indiscriminate use of force by police. “I take responsibility for what they say was violence against those people, who happened to be nearby and failed to back off quickly enough,” Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said late Thursday.
The apologies and the release of detainees follow five days of massive protests, in which crowds of demonstrators swarmed the streets to contest the vote results and demand an end to the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. On Thursday, thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce the police crackdown and push for a recount of Sunday’s vote.
Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote and his top opposition challenger only 10%. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings.
On Thursday, hundreds of women formed long “lines of solidarity” in several areas of the capital, Minsk. Many were dressed in white and carried flowers and portraits of detained loved ones.
The human chains grew throughout the day, filling Minsk’s main central squares and avenues and spreading to numerous other cities as motorists honked in support. In Minsk and several other cities, thousands of factory workers also rallied against the police violence, raising the prospect of strikes in a new challenge to the government. Protesters were shouting “Go away!” to demand Lukashenko’s resignation.
Amid growing public dismay, dozens of military and police veterans posted videos in which they dumped their uniforms and insignia in the trash. Several popular anchors at Belarus’ state TV stations have quit.
The demonstrations have spread even though the protest lacks leaders. The top opposition challenger in the vote, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, suddenly emerged Tuesday in neighboring Lithuania and called on her supporters to stop protests in a video that her associates said was recorded under pressure from law enforcement officials before she left. The 37-year-old former teacher had joined the race to replace her husband, an opposition blogger, who has been jailed since May.
The massive protests against election results and police brutality have been an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” for his relentless crackdown on dissent. The scope and ferocity of the police clampdown were remarkable even for Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule, triggering widespread anger.
After dismissing protesters as mostly ex-convicts and unemployed, the authoritarian leader kept silent Thursday as the demonstrations spread quickly. Some reports said he was preparing an address to the nation.
A protester died Monday in Minsk when, according to the Interior Ministry, an explosive device he tried to throw at police blew up in his hand. Media reports challenged the ministry’s claim, alleging that he was killed by police. The place where he died quickly turned into a pilgrimage site, with hundreds of people, including European ambassadors, laying flowers there.
The authorities said that a detainee died in the southeastern city of Gomel, but the circumstances of his death weren’t immediately clear.
The brutal suppression of protests drew harsh criticism in the West.
European Union foreign ministers are set to meet Friday to discuss a response, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the 27-nation bloc would “increase the pressure” on Belarus.

Topics: belarus

Related

World
Belarusian opposition leader flees to Lithuania after bloody clashes
World
Protestor killed, dozens wounded in Belarus unrest

Latest updates

Yemeni government, STC discuss coalition under Riyadh Agreement
Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure
Lebanon’s death toll increases, historic buildings endangered
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are expecting their third baby
Militants kill two police in Kashmir ahead of India’s Independence Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.