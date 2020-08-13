You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: GDP: A Brief but Affectionate History

What We Are Reading Today: GDP: A Brief but Affectionate History

Short Url

https://arab.news/m8axy

Updated 14 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: GDP: A Brief but Affectionate History

Updated 14 August 2020
Arab News

Author: Diane Coyle

Why did the size of the US  economy increase by 3 percent in one day in mid-2013—or Ghana’s balloon by 60 percent overnight in 2010? Why did the UK financial industry show its fastest expansion ever at the end of 2008—just as the world’s financial system went into meltdown? And why was Greece’s chief statistician charged with treason in 2013 for apparently doing nothing more than trying to accurately report the size of his country’s economy? The answers to all these questions lie in the way we define and measure national economies around the world: Gross Domestic Product. This entertaining and informative book tells the story of GDP, making sense of a statistic that appears constantly in the news, business, and politics, and that seems to rule our lives—but that hardly anyone actually understands.
Diane Coyle traces the history of this artificial, abstract, complex, but exceedingly important statistic from its 18th- and 19th-century precursors through its invention in the 1940s and its postwar golden age, and then through the Great Crash up to today.
The reader learns why this standard measure of the size of a country’s economy was invented.
 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education by Steven Brint
books
What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience

What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education by Steven Brint

Updated 13 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education by Steven Brint

Updated 13 August 2020
Arab News

Crushing student debt, rapidly eroding state funding, faculty embroiled in speech controversies, a higher-education market disrupted by online competition—today’s headlines suggest that universities’ power to advance knowledge and shape American society is rapidly declining. But Steven Brint, a renowned analyst of academic institutions, has tracked numerous trends demonstrating their vitality. After a recent period that witnessed soaring student enrollment and ample research funding, universities, he argues, are in a better position than ever before.

Focusing on the years 1980–2015, Brint details the trajectory of American universities, which was influenced by evolving standards of disciplinary professionalism, market-driven partnerships (especially with scientific and technological innovators outside the academy), and the goal of social inclusion. 

Conflicts arose: Academic entrepreneurs, for example, flouted their campus responsibilities, and departments faced backlash over the hiring of scholars with nontraditional research agendas. Nevertheless, educators’ commitments to technological innovation and social diversity prevailed and created a new dynamism.

Brint documents these successes along with the challenges that result from rapid change. Today, knowledge-driven industries generate almost half of U.S. GDP, but divisions by educational level split the American political order. Students flock increasingly to fields connected to the power centers of American life and steer away from the liberal arts. And opportunities for economic mobility are expanding even as academic expectations decline.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Lifestyle
Man and beast: Tuareg’s tale of desert survival
books
What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience

Latest updates

Yemeni government, STC discuss coalition under Riyadh Agreement
Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure
Lebanon’s death toll increases, historic buildings endangered
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend are expecting their third baby
Militants kill two police in Kashmir ahead of India’s Independence Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.