Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue raises funds for Lebanon

DUBAI: Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue is hosting a fundraising day for Lebanon on Aug. 15 to support victims of the Beirut explosion that ripped through the city on Aug. 4, killing nearly 200 and injuring thousands.

Businesses and art galleries in the neighborhood will donate all their proceeds, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, for the Lebanon Relief Fund.

The total amount raised by businesses for the initiative, called “A Day For Beirut,” will be matched by Alserkal, the arts foundation behind the Avenue.

Alserkal Avenue also announced on Instagram they are launching a drive to collect urgently-needed items in Warehouse 46 – that is inside the Avenue – which will run until Aug. 29.

The team will be accepting dry and canned food, first aid kits, toys, hygiene products, and cleaning items.

The cash donations will be accepted at a collection point in A4 Space.

The businesses donating their proceeds on Aug. 15 are: