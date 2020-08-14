You are here

Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue raises funds for Lebanon

The fundraising day is on Aug. 15. (Photo credit: Alserkal Avenue)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6p59v

DUBAI: Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue is hosting a fundraising day for Lebanon on Aug. 15 to support victims of the Beirut explosion that ripped through the city on Aug. 4, killing nearly 200 and injuring thousands.

Businesses and art galleries in the neighborhood will donate all their proceeds, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, for the Lebanon Relief Fund.

The total amount raised by businesses for the initiative, called “A Day For Beirut,” will be matched by Alserkal, the arts foundation behind the Avenue.

Alserkal Avenue also announced on Instagram they are launching a drive to collect urgently-needed items in Warehouse 46 – that is inside the Avenue – which will run until Aug. 29. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’re overwhelmed by your continuous support, and we look forward to welcoming you this Saturday for ‘A Day for Beirut’ to support relief efforts for Lebanon. Swipe for a list of Alserkal Avenue community members who will be donating their proceeds this Saturday, 15 August. *Alserkal will match everything the community raises that day. We are also launching a drive to collect urgently-needed items in Warehouse 46, and will have a collection point for any spare change in A4 Space. No action is too small. Drop us a message if you have any questions, see you soon. In partnership with Emirates Red Crescent (@emiratesrc) from the Lebanon Relief Fund. This event is licensed by Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities. License no 3186

A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue) on

The team will be accepting dry and canned food, first aid kits, toys, hygiene products, and cleaning items.

The cash donations will be accepted at a collection point in A4 Space.

The businesses donating their proceeds on Aug. 15 are: 

  • Appetite
  • Crank
  • Shimis
  • The Odd Piece
  • The Happy Box
  • Chi-ka
  • The Good Life
  • Inked
  • Ame
  • Cinema Akil film screenings
Topics: Alserkal Avenue Beirut explosion

