Bella Hadid stars in new fashion campaign 

The 23-year-old starred in the Italian luxury brand Bulgari’s latest campaign. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Supermodel Bella Hadid has just landed herself a new fashion campaign.

The 23-year-old, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, starred in the Italian luxury brand Bulgari’s latest campaign, shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Tyler Mitchell.

For this capsule collection, entitled “Serpenti Through the Eyes of Ambush,” the fashion house partnered with Korean-American designer Yoon Ahn, who is the creative director of the Tokyo-based label Ambush, for limited-edition handbags and accessories.

Ahn also reinterpreted Bulgari’s iconic snake. 

According to Forbes magazine, Ahn said: “For this capsule collection, I wanted to express the bold and contemporary character of Serpenti. Snakes are wondrous and fascinating creatures of nature but with Bvlgari they also became a symbol of glamour in constant evolution. Natural beauty meets human creation, all guided by a contemporary aesthetic.”

The collaboration is inspired by the Tree Python of Southeast Asia, a serpent species known for its eye-catching colors. 

Hadid took to Instagram on Thursday to share images of the shoot, in which she was seen wearing the three new handbags: the multi-wearable Serpenti shoulder bag with large metallic details, the bright-colored Serpenti belt bag, and the heart-shaped Serpenti Minaudière.  

“Feel lucky to know, let alone work with these visionaries .. You are all blessings to me and I couldn’t have dreamt up a better group of artists,” wrote the catwalk star to her 32.2 million followers. 

The collaboration also comprises credit card holders, the iconic Serpenti bracelet and a coin case. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In addition to Hadid, the campaign also features models Xiao Wen from China and Elle Rosa from Brazil. 

Sustainable shoes that empower artisans and students

