You are here

  • Home
  • Oman ends ban on night movement starting Aug 15

Oman ends ban on night movement starting Aug 15

Oman will end the ban on night movement starting from Aug. 15 at 5:00 a.m local time. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24azf

Updated 14 August 2020
Reuters

Oman ends ban on night movement starting Aug 15

Updated 14 August 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Oman will end the ban on night movement starting from Aug. 15 at 5:00 a.m local time (GMT +4), Oman’s supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 announced on twitter.
Oman has recorded 82,743 coronavirus cases, including 557 deaths and 77,427 recoveries.

Topics: Coronavirus Oman

Related

Update
Middle-East
US says Iran forces board ship in Gulf of Oman
Middle-East
Oman lifts lockdown as country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions

Trump wrote to Assad about journalist missing in Syria, says Pompeo

In this file photo taken on December 04, 2018, Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of US journalist Austin Tice (portrait L), who was abducted in Syria more than six years ago, speak at a press conference in Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 15 August 2020
AFP

Trump wrote to Assad about journalist missing in Syria, says Pompeo

  • In 2018, US authorities announced a $1 million reward for information that would lead to his recovery
Updated 15 August 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump personally wrote to his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad about the case of journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing since 2012, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.
“The US government has repeatedly attempted to engage Syrian officials to seek Austin’s release,” Pompeo said in a statement on the eighth anniversary of Tice’s disappearance.
“President Trump wrote to Bashar Assad in March to propose direct dialogue.”
Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organizations when he disappeared after being detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on Aug. 14, 2012.
Thirty-one years old at the time he was captured, Tice appeared blindfolded in the custody of an unidentified group of armed men in a video a month later.
Since then, there has been no official information on whether he is alive or dead.
In March, Trump said the United States had written a letter to authorities in Damascus, without specifying that he himself had written personally to Assad, who Washington wants out of power. At that time, Trump said he did not know if Tice was still alive.

HIGHLIGHT

Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organizations when he disappeared after being detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on Aug. 14, 2012.

“No one should doubt the president’s commitment to bringing home all US citizens held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas,” Pompeo said Friday.
“Nowhere is that determination stronger than in Austin Tice’s case.”
Pompeo said he and Trump hoped there would be “no need for another statement like this a year from now.”
“Austin Tice’s release and return home are long, long overdue. We will do our utmost to achieve that goal,” he added.
A year ago, the US government said it believed Tice was still alive.
His mother Debra Tice said in January that she had “credible information” to that effect, without elaborating.
In 2018, US authorities announced a $1 million reward for information that would lead to his recovery.

Topics: US journalist Austin Tice

Related

Middle-East
Syria: President Assad suffers brief drop in blood pressure
Update
Middle-East
Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest updates

Kabul begins freeing Taliban
Austrian who held Pakistan’s first passport — and helped seal ties with Saudi Arabia
Home prices climb to record in pandemic as buyers seek space
Bayern stuns Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semis
Trump wrote to Assad about journalist missing in Syria, says Pompeo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.