  Egypt's public prosecution investigates death of jailed Muslim Brotherhood

Egypt’s public prosecution investigates death of jailed Muslim Brotherhood

In this file photo taken on December 2, 2018 Senior Muslim Brotherhood member Essam al-Erian (L) sits behind bars in a glass cage during his trial at a make-shift courthouse in southern Cairo. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2020
Arab News

  • El-Erian died in jail after suffering a heart attack on Thursday following clashes with another imprisoned brotherhood member
DUBAI: Egypt’s public prosecution said it is investigating the death of Muslim Brotherhood senior member Essam El-Erian, local daily Al-Ahram Online reported.
El-Erian, died in jail after suffering a heart attack on Thursday following clashes with another imprisoned brotherhood member, according the report added.
The prosecution said in a statement it assigned a forensic doctor to establish the cause of death. The doctor's initial report said the body was “free of any injuries of a criminal nature.”
Two prisoners in cells adjacent to El-Erian’s said they did not believe there was anything suspicious about his death.

Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones in Yemeni airspace

Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Houthi drones were shot down before leaving Yemeni airspace
DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen have intercepted a number of armed Houthi drones, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

The drones were shot down in Yemeni airspace on Saturday evening after being launched by militia in the country’s capital city, Sana’a according to the state news agency SPA.

There was no suggestion that anyone was hurt in the incident.

The Houthis regualrly fire drones towards Saudi Arabia in breach of international law, but the majority are shot down without causing any fatalities or injuries.

