Egypt’s public prosecution investigates death of jailed Muslim Brotherhood

DUBAI: Egypt’s public prosecution said it is investigating the death of Muslim Brotherhood senior member Essam El-Erian, local daily Al-Ahram Online reported.
El-Erian, died in jail after suffering a heart attack on Thursday following clashes with another imprisoned brotherhood member, according the report added.
The prosecution said in a statement it assigned a forensic doctor to establish the cause of death. The doctor's initial report said the body was “free of any injuries of a criminal nature.”
Two prisoners in cells adjacent to El-Erian’s said they did not believe there was anything suspicious about his death.
